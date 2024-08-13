Sheff G Finds A Groove With His Woozy New Single "Own Lane"

The New York rapper strikes again.

Sheff G is easily identifiable. The rapper has a highly distinct flow, regardless of what kind of production he's on. He's developed a rapport with Sleepy Hallow and together they have developed a sort of post-Pop Smoke New York sound. It works, and Sheff G knows it. "Own Lane," his latest song, is further proof. The single doesn't have a boisterous chorus or aggressive instrumental, but it has an undeniably catchy quality. A lot of it comes down to Sheff G's delivery, and the way he finds unique pockets within the beat.

"Own Lane" is two and a half minutes of menace. Sheff flexes his lifestyle in the song's chorus, and it serves as an effective mission statement for his persona as a whole. "I'm in my own lane, I get to that breesh," Sheff G raps. "I don't f*ck with rats, but I get to that cheese. Shawty make it-, shawty make that-." The last part of the line is cut off by the hi-hats of the instrumental, which drops in drum and synth hits at unexpected points. "Own Lane" has a shape to it, but it feels looser and subsequently stranger than your average rap track. Sheff G's bars are pretty standard, and admittedly, he's less compelling when he isn't going back and forth with Sleepy Hallow. That said, "Own Lane" is a solid release that die-hard will adore.

Sheff G Continues To Refine His Signature Sound

