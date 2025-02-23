Sheff G Flexes His Wealth On New Single, "Brokey"

BY Cole Blake 22 Views
Sheff G has returned with a new song titled, "Brokey."

Sheff G has shared a new single titled, "Brokey," on which he flexes the wealth of himself and his crew. He dropped a music video for the track on Friday as well, turning what began as a studio session into a impromptu celebration of the song. The single arrives just months after the release of his latest project, Proud Of Myself. While this effort doesn't contain a guest feature, he worked with Lil Tecca, Polo G, Sleepy Hallow, and more on the previous project.

Fans have been having mixed reactions to the song in the comments section on YouTube, with many preferring the rapper's older sound and lyricism. "Hard to relate to Sheff now happy he getting his bread but damn we still out here tryna hear that pain," one user wrote. Another complained: "Mad love for sheff g, seems like a bit of writers block though." Offline, fans appear to be much bigger fans of the track. Sheff shared a video of himself at a club in his hometown of New York on Instagram, Saturday, in which those in attendance appear thrilled with the song. "Damn The city was outside last night, Showed mad love.. Ya see what’s going on , Song only a day old… LETS GOOO. Love my city no cap," he wrote in the caption. Check out the music video for Sheff G's "Brokey" below.

Sheff G - "Brokey"

Quotable Lyrics:

You n****s brokey, my n****s real and you n****s cap
Uh, look, said my n****s real and you n****s cap

Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
