Sheff G Flexes His Wealth On New Single, "Brokey"

Sheff G has shared a new single titled, "Brokey," on which he flexes the wealth of himself and his crew. He dropped a music video for the track on Friday as well, turning what began as a studio session into a impromptu celebration of the song. The single arrives just months after the release of his latest project, Proud Of Myself . While this effort doesn't contain a guest feature, he worked with Lil Tecca , Polo G , Sleepy Hallow, and more on the previous project.

Fans have been having mixed reactions to the song in the comments section on YouTube, with many preferring the rapper's older sound and lyricism. "Hard to relate to Sheff now happy he getting his bread but damn we still out here tryna hear that pain," one user wrote. Another complained: "Mad love for sheff g, seems like a bit of writers block though." Offline, fans appear to be much bigger fans of the track. Sheff shared a video of himself at a club in his hometown of New York on Instagram, Saturday, in which those in attendance appear thrilled with the song. "Damn The city was outside last night, Showed mad love.. Ya see what’s going on , Song only a day old… LETS GOOO. Love my city no cap," he wrote in the caption. Check out the music video for Sheff G's "Brokey" below.