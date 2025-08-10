Sheff G Continues To "Grind 4" Greatness On Regal New Single

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 93 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Sheff G Grind 4 Stream Sheff G Grind 4 Stream
Sheff G has been putting in work with Brooklyn drill for years, and this new track shows there's still freshness in the formula.

Sheff G is unfortunately awaiting some hefty legal consequences after pleading guilty to attempted murder, which will hinder his hip-hop career significantly. But it's not all bleak, and the new single "Grind 4" hopefully indicates that he will still be able to release material behind bars.

The Brooklyn drill MC employed an aspirational, triumphant, and hopeful lyrical tone on this new track, speaking on his wishes of fulfillment and all the work he had to put in for his success. His flows are nothing you won't recognize, but the more measured and focused delivery on here sharpens them up a little.

As for the beat here, the "Brokey" spitter chose to float over a gorgeous string arrangement, occasional synth twinkles, and a subtle but textured electric guitar line. It's one of his most pleasant and transportive instrumentals, adding a layer of regal sheen and wistful hopefulness to stark and frigid hi-hats and snares.

While Sheff G's legal trouble may clog up his output moving forward, we just hope he finds peace and prosperity wherever he finds himself. His release schedule still kept up a lot of hype this decade, such as the Proud Of Myself project from late last year.

We will see what else is on the horizon and what the 26-year-old has to offer for fans next. "Grind 4" is a very solid cut amid this turbulent time, and hopefully there's more where it came from. Beyond that, interesting developments continue to push Brooklyn and New York drill forward.

Read More: Peter Rosenberg Clarifies Why Sheff G & Sleepy Hallow Missed Summer Jam: "I Did Not Get Them Taken Off"

Sheff G – "Grind 4"

Quotable Lyrics
I learned to do more, say less, they gon' do less and speak bigger,
My bank account and it's bigger, it's seven spaces for them figures,
Yeah, uh, I ride around in the BP,
They sending payments to see me, can't see me, you see me on TV

Read More: Metro Boomin’s "A Futuristic Summa" Nails Nostalgia Without Feeling Old

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
1999 Bad Boy Records News Notorious B.I.G. & Eminem Embraced Depravity On "Dead Wrong" 21.8K
Carmen Mandato/Getty Images Music Teyana Taylor Reveals New Album Release Date 4.4K
News Marijuana Man 1106
Monica Schipper/Getty Images Movies Martin Scorsese's "The Irishman" Trailer Is An OG Reunion 5.3K
Comments 0