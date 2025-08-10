Sheff G Continues To "Grind 4" Greatness On Regal New Single

Sheff G is unfortunately awaiting some hefty legal consequences after pleading guilty to attempted murder, which will hinder his hip-hop career significantly. But it's not all bleak, and the new single "Grind 4" hopefully indicates that he will still be able to release material behind bars.

The Brooklyn drill MC employed an aspirational, triumphant, and hopeful lyrical tone on this new track, speaking on his wishes of fulfillment and all the work he had to put in for his success. His flows are nothing you won't recognize, but the more measured and focused delivery on here sharpens them up a little.

As for the beat here, the "Brokey" spitter chose to float over a gorgeous string arrangement, occasional synth twinkles, and a subtle but textured electric guitar line. It's one of his most pleasant and transportive instrumentals, adding a layer of regal sheen and wistful hopefulness to stark and frigid hi-hats and snares.

While Sheff G's legal trouble may clog up his output moving forward, we just hope he finds peace and prosperity wherever he finds himself. His release schedule still kept up a lot of hype this decade, such as the Proud Of Myself project from late last year.

We will see what else is on the horizon and what the 26-year-old has to offer for fans next. "Grind 4" is a very solid cut amid this turbulent time, and hopefully there's more where it came from. Beyond that, interesting developments continue to push Brooklyn and New York drill forward.

Sheff G – "Grind 4"