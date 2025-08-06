Sheff G Shares Heartfelt Message As He Prepares For Prison

Sheff G is dealing with some serious legal issues. Recently, however, he took the time to write a heartfelt message to his girlfriend. “Throughout all our ups and downs I learned how to become a better man," the message began.

"You taught me and walk me through so many things in such a short time," he continued. "I love you more than everything baby girl ... Everybody make mistakes in this world n I can’t believe I would be the one to make the mistake of losing you. You my heart, my other half, and I’ll do anything to see you happy and living, loving life."

According to Complex, the artist is preparing to be sentenced on August 13. He pleaded guilty to attempted murder in March after being one of 32 people indicted in a 140-count gang case. He agreed to five years behind bars.

“Notoriety could not shield this defendant from justice," Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez said of the plea. "He used his fame to fund and direct violence, terrorizing our streets, and though we sought a much longer sentence, he will now be held to account. Brooklyn will not tolerate gangs that endanger our communities, and we remain committed to dismantling these criminal networks and holding those responsible fully accountable.”

Sheff G Sentence

Sheff G performs during Powerhouse NYC at Prudential Center on October 26, 2024 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Manny Carabel/Getty Images for iHeartRadio)

During an interview with FOX 5 New York earlier this week, he revealed how he's feeling ahead of the sentence.

“It’s always gonna be tough,” he said. “That’s something very hard to prepare for but you build and you build and you put the right things in place and the right people in place and you just hope for the best.”