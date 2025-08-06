Sheff G Shares Heartfelt Message As He Prepares For Prison

BY Caroline Fisher 804 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Sheff G Prepares For Prison Hip Hop News
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - AUGUST 07: Sheff G performs during the Y2K! World Tour at Terminal 5 on August 07, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)
Earlier this year, Sheff G pleaded guilty to attempted murder, and his sentencing is scheduled for next week.

Sheff G is dealing with some serious legal issues. Recently, however, he took the time to write a heartfelt message to his girlfriend. “Throughout all our ups and downs I learned how to become a better man," the message began.

"You taught me and walk me through so many things in such a short time," he continued. "I love you more than everything baby girl ... Everybody make mistakes in this world n I can’t believe I would be the one to make the mistake of losing you. You my heart, my other half, and I’ll do anything to see you happy and living, loving life."

According to Complex, the artist is preparing to be sentenced on August 13. He pleaded guilty to attempted murder in March after being one of 32 people indicted in a 140-count gang case. He agreed to five years behind bars.

“Notoriety could not shield this defendant from justice," Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez said of the plea. "He used his fame to fund and direct violence, terrorizing our streets, and though we sought a much longer sentence, he will now be held to account. Brooklyn will not tolerate gangs that endanger our communities, and we remain committed to dismantling these criminal networks and holding those responsible fully accountable.”

Read More: Sheff G To Receive Five-Year Prison Sentence After Pleading Guilty To Attempted Murder

Sheff G Sentence
Powerhouse NYC
Sheff G performs during Powerhouse NYC at Prudential Center on October 26, 2024 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Manny Carabel/Getty Images for iHeartRadio)

During an interview with FOX 5 New York earlier this week, he revealed how he's feeling ahead of the sentence.

“It’s always gonna be tough,” he said. “That’s something very hard to prepare for but you build and you build and you put the right things in place and the right people in place and you just hope for the best.”

“I just want the kids and the youth to see the growth and the development with me and my label," he added. "And all my peers around me, just give my story out to the world."

Read More: Sheff G Flexes His Wealth On New Single, "Brokey"

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
Recommended Content
Sheff G Pleading Guilty Attempted Murder Hip Hop News Music Sheff G To Receive Five-Year Prison Sentence After Pleading Guilty To Attempted Murder 1.9K
1999 Bad Boy Records News Notorious B.I.G. & Eminem Embraced Depravity On "Dead Wrong" 21.7K
News Pen To Paper 373
Carmen Mandato/Getty Images Music Teyana Taylor Reveals New Album Release Date 4.3K
Comments 1