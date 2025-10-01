Sheff G Begins Five-Year Prison Sentence After Pleading Guilty To Attempted Murder

Sheff G Begins Sentence Hip Hop News
EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - JANUARY 5: Rapper Sheff G, aka Michael Kyle Williams, at the Miami Dolphins vs. New York Jets game at MetLife Stadium on January 5, 2025 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Al Pereira/Getty Images)
Sheff G was one of 32 people indicted in a 140-count murder conspiracy case earlier this year, and was sentenced to five years in August.

Earlier this year, Sheff G pleaded guilty to attempted murder after being one of 32 people indicted in a 140-count gang case. He agreed to spend five years behind bars. At 9 a.m. today (October 1), his sentence officially began, per Fox 5. When he gets out of prison, he'll begin serving five years of post-release supervision.

“Notoriety could not shield this defendant from justice," Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez said following the plea. "He used his fame to fund and direct violence, terrorizing our streets, and though we sought a much longer sentence, he will now be held to account. Brooklyn will not tolerate gangs that endanger our communities, and we remain committed to dismantling these criminal networks and holding those responsible fully accountable.”

Ahead of his sentencing in August, Sheff G spoke with FOX 5 New York. He opened up about how he was feeling about the journey ahead. “It’s always gonna be tough,” he explained at the time. “That’s something very hard to prepare for but you build and you build and you put the right things in place and the right people in place and you just hope for the best.”

Sheff G Jail
Ice Spice In Concert - New York, NY
Sheff G attends the Y2K! World Tour at Terminal 5 on August 07, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)

“I just want the kids and the youth to see the growth and the development with me and my label," he added. "And all my peers around me, just give my story out to the world."

Sheff G also posted a heartfelt message for his girlfriend this summer, making it clear that she's his rock amid all these legal woes. “Throughout all our ups and downs I learned how to become a better man," he declared. "You taught me and walk me through so many things in such a short time."

"I love you more than everything baby girl," he continued. "Everybody make mistakes in this world n I can’t believe I would be the one to make the mistake of losing you. You my heart, my other half, and I’ll do anything to see you happy and living, loving life."

