Sheff G Alleges Cruel Treatment Amid Prison Stay

It's only been a few weeks since Sheff G began his sentence at Marcy Correctional Facility, but according to him, it's not going well. In a series of Instagram Stories posted to his official account yesterday, he accuses the prison of mistreatment, and urges fans to advocate for him.

“Marcy Correctional Facility is holding me and kicking me out general population and putting me in the handicap dorm It’s against my rights and they threatening me about being a rapper," one of the posts read. "They took all my sh*t, cuffed me for 2 hours outside in the cold with no reason and no explanation. I NEED HELP RESPECTFULLY."

“Everybody call Marcy Correctional Facility and let them know what they doing is inhumane and unjust (315) 768-1400," the other said.

Sheff G Sentence

Rapper Sheff G, aka Michael Kyle Williams, at the Miami Dolphins vs. New York Jets game at MetLife Stadium on January 5, 2025 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Al Pereira/Getty Images)

Sheff G pleaded guilty to attempted murder earlier this year after being one of 32 people indicted in a 140-count gang case. He agreed to serve five years in prison, a term that began on October 1. Following his release, he'll begin serving five years of post-release supervision.

He spoke with FOX 5 New York in August just ahead of the sentencing. “It’s always gonna be tough,” he told the outlet. “That’s something very hard to prepare for but you build and you build and you put the right things in place and the right people in place and you just hope for the best.”

“I just want the kids and the youth to see the growth and the development with me and my label," he added at the time. "And all my peers around me, just give my story out to the world."