Sheff G To Receive Five-Year Prison Sentence After Pleading Guilty To Attempted Murder

Sheff G has now learned his fate after entering a plea is court yesterday (March 26). He is set to receive a five-year prison sentence in exchange for pleading guilty to attempted murder, according to a press release from the office of Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez. “Notoriety could not shield this defendant from justice," Gonzalez said of this latest update. "He used his fame to fund and direct violence, terrorizing our streets, and though we sought a much longer sentence, he will now be held to account. Brooklyn will not tolerate gangs that endanger our communities, and we remain committed to dismantling these criminal networks and holding those responsible fully accountable.”

Prosecutors were initially aiming for a 20-year sentence, but Sheff G was instead given five years of prison time along with five years of supervised release. He was one of 32 alleged gang members named in a 140-count indictment in May of 2023. They're accused of carrying out shootings, having guns, and using stolen cars. He and other alleged gang members are also accused of taking part in a mass shooting in October of 2020. It left five injured and killed 23-year-old Theodore Senior, an alleged rival gang member.

Sheff G performs during the Y2K! World Tour at Terminal 5 on August 07, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)

Prosectuors accused Sheff G of planning the shooting and celebrating after with dinner at a New York City steakhouse. He was also accused of coordinating three shooters during an incident in Flatbush in 2021, then acting as their getaway driver. At the time of writing, the case is ongoing with several other defendants facing charges. This includes Sheff G's longtime friend and collaborator Sleepy Hallow.