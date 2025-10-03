Sheff G Gifts Girlfriend $50,000 Before Beginning Five-Year Prison Sentence

BY Tallie Spencer 22 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Powerhouse NYC
NEWARK, NEW JERSEY - OCTOBER 26: Sheff G performs during Powerhouse NYC at Prudential Center on October 26, 2024 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Manny Carabel/Getty Images for iHeartRadio)
Brooklyn drill rapper Sheff G gifted his girlfriend $50,000 before starting a five-year prison sentence.

Brooklyn rapper Sheff G made headlines this week after gifting his girlfriend $50,000 just before beginning a five-year prison bid. On Tuesday (Sept. 30), a day before his sentencing, Sheff shared a carousel post on Instagram that included photos and videos from his recent birthday celebration. Among the slides was a wire transfer receipt for $49,900, tagged to his girlfriend with the caption: “Happy Birthday twin.”

The heartfelt gesture came just before Sheff was officially sentenced on Wednesday (Oct. 1) in connection to a 2023 gang RICO indictment. The rapper pleaded guilty to attempted murder and conspiracy charges, receiving a five-year prison term. He is expected to serve his sentence at the Eric M. Taylor Center in East Elmhurst, N.Y.

Despite his legal troubles, Sheff assured fans that his music will continue to reach them while he’s behind bars. In his Instagram post, he revealed that he has four albums already recorded and ready for release. “To my fans, check the last slides, I got enough songs/albums to carry y’all through this bid,” he wrote. “I got y’all… musically I will still be here with y’all. I’ll be right back. (FREE ME).”

Read More: Sheff G Begins Five-Year Prison Sentence After Pleading Guilty To Attempted Murder

Sheff G Says His Good-Byes

Sheff first rose to prominence in the Brooklyn drill scene with hits like “No Suburban” and “Weight On Me." He quickly became one of the borough’s most recognizable voices. His legal issues, however, have repeatedly slowed his career’s momentum. This latest sentencing follows a wave of indictments targeting drill rappers linked to gang activity, placing Sheff among several artists navigating simultaneous fame and legal battles.

As HNHH first reported in 2023, there were several alleged gang members who were arrested in connection to a string of Brooklyn shootings. Rapper Sleepy Hallow was also among the list of 32 people who were arrested during that time.

As he begins serving time, fans will be left with the catalog he’s prepared in advance. And the hope that his music continues to resonate beyond prison walls.

Read More: Over 20 Alleged Bronx Gang Members Arrested With Help Of Rap Music Videos

About The Author
Tallie Spencer
@TallieSpencer is a music journalist based in Los Angeles, CA. She loves concerts, festivals, and traveling the world.
Recommended Content
Mach-Hommy Music Sheff G Is Already Back In The Studio Following Prison Release 932
Sleepy Hallow's "Don't Sleep" Album Listening Party Music Sheff G & Sleepy Hallow Among 32 Arrested In Brooklyn Shootings 5.0K
Sheff G Begins Sentence Hip Hop News Music Sheff G Begins Five-Year Prison Sentence After Pleading Guilty To Attempted Murder 771
Sleepy Hallow's "Don't Sleep" Album Listening Party Music Sheff G Reportedly Held Dinner Party For Gang Members After Hit 3.1K
Comments 0