Chris Rock Is Reportedly Livid With Will Smith & "Bad Boys 4" For Including A Slap Scene

The Oscars slap still weighs heavy.

Just a couple of years ago, Chris Rock got slapped by Will Smith at the Oscars. Overall, it stemmed from a joke that Smith made about Jada Pinkett Smith. At the time, this was one of the most viral outbursts of all time. The discourse around it was quite striking, however, Smith was able to get over it and continue his career in Hollywood. As for Rock, he has remained upset at Smith, and has consistently stated that he is still upset about what went down.

Recently, Will Smith and Martin Lawrence teamed up for Bad Boys 4 which has proven to be a massive box office hit. In the movie, there is one scene where Smith slaps someone extremely hard across the face. Of course, the scene is meant to be a reference to the now iconic slap. While moviegoers thought it was funny, it seems as though Rock completely disagrees. According to Hot97, a source close to Rock has spoken out against Smith.

Chris Rock Is Not Impressed

US actor Will Smith (R) slaps US actor Chris Rock onstage during the 94th Oscars at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on March 27, 2022. (Photo by Robyn Beck / AFP) (Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)

“Chris thinks it’s a pretty cheap stunt and he’s telling people how lame he finds it,” the source explained. “It’s a classic case of Will making light of a horrific situation. Will’s playing the victim. It was the lowest point of his career, but that’s no excuse.”