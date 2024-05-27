Martin Lawrence Gets Supportive Messages From Concerned Fans While Promoting "Bad Boys 4"

Premiere Of Universal Pictures' "Ride Along" - Arrivals
HOLLYWOOD, CA - JANUARY 13: Actor Martin Lawrence attends the premiere of Universal Pictures' 'Ride Along' at TCL Chinese Theatre on January 13, 2014 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Imeh Akpanudosen/Getty Images)

Fans are showing love to Martin Lawrence.

Fans have been expressing their concern for Martin Lawrence on social media after the actor sat down with Will Smith to discuss Bad Boys: Ride or Die with ExtraTV, last week. They noted he seemed a bit quieter and slower during the interview. It came after his close friend, Sean Lampkin, passed away back in March.

“Martin seems a little slow and off! Like he's had some kind of medical issue," one user in the comments section of the video wrote. As caught by The Neighborhood Talk, another added: “Love them both...Martin been through a lot and now hes grieving death of his brother and you can tell Wil got his back...Love both these legends...May GOD bless them both and keep them close.”

Martin Lawrence & Will Smith Attend "Bad Boys For Life" Premiere

Actors Will Smith (R) and Martin Lawrence (L) arrive for the World Premiere of "Bad Boys For Life" at the TCL Chinese theatre in Hollywood on January 14, 2020. - The movie opens nationwide on January 17, 2020. (Photo by Frederic J. BROWN / AFP) (Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)

One more user wrote: “Martin looks good to almost be 60. He is talking slightly slower but I think that's only because we're so used to him being so energetic back in the days and because we watch the reruns of Martin all the time when it comes on. It just sucks to see our favorite comedians get old. I don't think its the heat stroke from 1999 that really affected him because he was sharp as a tack on his ‘RunTelDat’ special in 2002.”

Martin Lawrence & Will Smith Discuss "Bad Boys 4"

Bad Boys: Ride or Die will be hitting theaters on June 5. Joe Pantoliano, Vanessa Hudgens, Alexander Ludwig, Paola Núñez, Jacob Scipio, Rhea Seehorn, Tiffany Haddis,h, and DJ Khaled, among others, will also be appearing in the film. Be on the lookout for further updates on Martin Lawrence on HotNewHipHop.

