Martin Lawrence Insists He Never Suffered A Stroke

Martin Lawrence says he's all good.

Martin Lawrence says he never suffered a stroke and the rumors suggesting as such are completely unfounded. He discussed his health during an interview with Sway In The Morning, last Friday, to promote his new film with Will Smith, Bad Boys: Ride or Die. The rumors have been running rampant throughout the press tour.

“There’s a rumor out there that I had a stroke. Man, and that’s totally not true,” he insisted on the show. “So, I just wanna clear that up. But I thank everybody for the concern and the love, and just thank you. But Marty’s all good.” From there, Smith joined in to joke: “There’s also a rumor, and I wasn’t gonna bring it up, that you’re a clone. That was the one that I heard. That you’ve been cloned.” In the comments section, fans defended the legendary actor. "Martin said he’s alright then let him be! He looks great, he’s older now, no one is going to look exactly the same. It’s called life! Let that man live. You speak life into your words…" one fan wrote. Another countered: "I know Martin is saying he’s good but I feel like bro is moving in slow motion for some reason."

Martin Lawrence & Will Smith Star In "Bad Boys"

Martin Lawrence and Will Smith yelling at each other while holding machine guns to defend themselves in a scene from the film 'Bad Boys', 1995. (Photo by Columbia Pictures/Getty Images)

It's not the first time Lawrence has had to dispel rumors about his health. Speaking with Hot 97's Ebro in the Morning, last week, he explained that he's in "God's hands." “I’m fine, I’m in God’s hands,” Lawrence said at the time. “I’m blessed. You know, I’m glad to be waking up every day. I’m all good. No need for people to be concerned.”

Martin Lawrence & Will Smith Discuss "Bad Boys 4"