Martin Lawrence Opens Up About Recent Concerns About His Health: "No Need For People To Be Concerned"

Martin sets the record straight.

After a recent interview and red-carpet appearance, fans started to worry about Martin Lawrence's health. Now, the actor is speaking out about his health. Last week, a video showing Martin appearing confused during an interview with Will Smith for their upcoming movie Bad Boys: Ride or Die went viral on social media, sparking concerns about his health. Furthermore, after Will seemed to be encouraging Lawrence to walk the red carpet at the Bad Boys 4 premiere in Los Angeles, social media users were once again left to wonder if Martin was okay.

In a recent appearance with Hot 97's Ebro in the Morning, Martin addressed the rumors, thankfully assuring fans that everything is OK. “I’m fine. I’m in Gods hands," he shared. He continued, "I’m blessed- I’m glad to be waking up everyday and everything. No need for people to be concerned." He added, "I'm healthy as hell. Stop the rumors." All in all, Fans can rest easy because Martin isn't even entertaining the idea. Overall, Martin Lawrence says he is completely healthy.

Martin Lawrence Assures Fans He Is Healthy

“Now Martin … everybody’s talking [about] you on the balcony waving at people, [you’re] looking around, where you’re looking around? … people took it like something was wrong with your health, or something,” asked Ebro. Martin Lawrence replied, “I was like, ‘Oh, this is rock concert stuff,'” Lawrence joked, referring to his surprise at the size of the crowds. “What the hell is going on? [This is] for a movie?” After being pushed again, Martin clarified, saying, “I’m fine. I’m in God’s hands,” Lawrence said, adding, “I’m blessed. You know, I’m glad to be waking up every day. I’m all good. No need for people to be concerned.” Overall, it is a strong denial and assures everyone that he is ok.