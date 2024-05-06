Tom Brady Draws Will Smith Comparisons After Telling Jeff Ross "Don’t Say That Sh*t Again" During Roast

Tom Brady's response to Jeff Ross joking about Robert Kraft's 2019 misdemeanor arrest for soliciting prostitution is drawing comparisons to Will Smith and Chris Rock on social media. Ross made the remark during Netflix's The Roast of Tom Brady on Sunday night. “So Tom became a Patriot and moved up to New England, and on the first day of training camp, that scrawny rookie famously walked into the owner Robert Kraft‘s office and said, ‘I’m the best decision your organization has ever made. Would you like a massage?'” Ross joked, referring to the start of Brady's career. Afterward, the former NFL star approached the podium and told him not to "say that sh*t again."

Kraft was among 25 people facing first-degree misdemeanor charges for soliciting prostitution at a day spa called Orchids of Asia in 2019. The case was dropped after Palm Beach County Judge Leonard Hanser ruled the warrant that allowed the installation of hidden cameras inside the spa was unconstitutional.

Tom Brady Arrives On The Red Carpet

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MAY 05: Tom Brady attends Netflix Is A Joke. Fest's "The Greatest Roast Of All Time: Tom Brady" at The Kia Forum on May 05, 2024 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/WireImage)

After Brady's incident with Ross, fans on social media quickly compared it to Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars for joking about Jada Pinkett Smith. "TOM BRADY ALMOST PULLED A WILL SMITH????," one user on Twitter wrote. Another remarked: "Tom Brady standing on business for Robert Kraft is sick." Check out the awkward moment between Ross and Brady below.

Jeff Ross Trolls Robert Kraft

As for the rest of the roast, several of Brady's former teammates were in attendance including Julian Edelman, Rob Gronkowski, and Drew Bledsoe. Additionally, comedians such as Nikki Glazer, Tony Hinchcliffe, Sam Jay, Andrew Schulz, and more were present. Kevin Hart served as the host for the evening. Be on the lookout for further updates on Brady on HotNewHipHop.

