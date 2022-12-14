Martin Lawrence Says Chris Rock Didn’t Deserve To Be Slapped By Will Smith
Martin isn’t choosing sides because both Will and Chris are like “brothers.”
The world has been revisiting Will Smith and Chris Rock’s infamous Oscars slap thanks to the former’s new film. Smith is in the thick of heavily promoting his movie Emancipation, and during the press run, he addressed slapping Rock on the Academy Awards stage. Throughout the year, several of Smith’s peers have stepped forward with their takes on the incident, including Martin Lawrence, who had more to say.
Smith and Lawrence have been good friends for decades, even starring in their blockbuster Bad Boys franchise. Lawrence also knows Rock, and during a recent interview, he shared his thoughts on the situation. “Well, it hurt me to see that happen,” said Lawrence. “Because I know both of them. Both of them are my brothers.”
Read More: Martin Lawrence Suggests Will Smith Oscars Slap Won’t Keep Another “Bad Boys” From Happening
He continued, “And when it happened, I text both of them after it happened, just to see how they were doing and everything. But, it was just an unfortunate situation.“
“You know, Will wasn’t in the right space that night and Chris Rock didn’t deserve that. So, it’s such an unfortunate situation,” he added. “It’s like seeing your brothers fightin’ and you don’t want to see your brothers fightin’. Chris Rock didn’t deserve that at all.”
Read More: Will Smith Says “Emancipation” Has Helped Him Overcome Oscars Slap
Earlier this year, there were rumors that Bad Boys 4 could be on the horizon, but it was suggested that the Oscars moment curved production hopes. However, in a cover feature for Ebony, the Lawrence refuted claims that the film wouldn’t happen.
Meanwhile, Rock hasn’t sat down for an interview to share his side of the Oscars slap story. Instead, the comedian was said to have cracked jokes about the moment during his live shows. It is unclear if he will speak more on the event in the future.