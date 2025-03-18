50 Cent Trolls Tracy Morgan After Actor Throws Up Courtside At Knicks Game

BY Elias Andrews 60 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Celebrity Sightings In New York City - December 17, 2012
NEW YORK, NY - DECEMBER 17: 50 Cent, guest, Kate Upton, guest and Tracy Morgan attend the Houston Rockets vs New York Knicks game at Madison Square Garden on December 17, 2012 in New York City. (Photo by James Devaney/WireImage)
Tracy Morgan had an absolutely horrendous time at the New York Knicks game, and 50 Cent, like he always does, have jokes.

50 Cent can't help himself. The rapper always finds time to comment on a pop culture event, or troll a celebrity that he has a vague friendship with. Tracy Morgan was no exception. The beloved actor threw up during a New York Knicks game, and was placed on a stretcher from his courtside seat. It was a very shocking display, and one that has fans concerned for Morgan's health. 50 Cent, however, remains 50 Cent. The rapper decided to make light of the potentially serious situation like only he can.

50 decided to post a screenshot of Tracy Morgan mid-vomit during the game. It's a rough photo, but one that clearly amused the G-Unit founder. He then joked about the actor having too much to drink while he watched the Knicks play. "Damn Tracy WTF going on bro," he wrote. "Too much Branson cognac. LOL." It rubbed some fans wrong in the comment section. Some criticized 50 Cent for being too callous since it's still unclear what caused Morgan's emergency. "Damn 50," one user explained. "What Tracy do to you?." "Damn 50 already," another wrote. "Let him breathe for one second."

Read More: Tony Yayo Admits He Inherits 50 Cent's Beefs Due To His Loyalty

Are 50 Cent And Tracy Morgan Friends?

Other fans were unsurprised by 50 Cent's trolling, and laughed off the mogul's decision to promote his Branson cognac during such an inopportune time. "One thing 50 gonna do is promote the hell out that Branson Cognac," one amused user asserted. This is actually not the first time 50 has taken aim at the comedy actor. Tracy Morgan was involved in a 2022 car accident a mere 15 minutes after purchasing a new Bugatti. "Yo why this fool hit Tracey Morgan Bugatti wit a Uber upTown," the rapper gleefully wrote. "LOL I know he tight right now, all the fun over today. Hahahaha."

There doesn't appear to be any genuine malice toward Tracy Morgan. The rapper has saved most of his smoke for Big Meech and everybody who co-signs Meech in 2025. 50 Cent may have broken off to poke fun at people like Rick Ross and Joe Budden, but it always seems to come back to the ex drug trafficker. "Listen to the words Big Screech," he wrote on Sunday. "YOU KEEP FORGETTING That you told Tammy Cowins to tell to get your time cut sucker." Let's see where it goes.

Read More: Kanye West Claims 50 Cent As "One Of My Favorite People" Amid His Latest Twitter Tirade

[via]

About The Author
Elias Andrews
Elias Andrews is a music and entertainment writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH in 2024 as the lead night shift contributor, which means he covers new music releases on a weekly basis. In the year since joining, Elias has covered some of the biggest and most turbulent stories in the world of music. He covered the Drake and Kendrick Lamar battle, and the release of the disses “Family Matters” and “Meet the Grahams,” in particular, in real time. He has also detailed the ongoing list of allegations and criminal charges made against Diddy. Elias’ favorite artists are Andre 3000, MF Doom, pre-808s Kanye West and Tyler, The Creator. He loves L.A. hip-hop but not L.A. sports teams. The first album he ever bought was Big Willie Style by Will Smith, which he maintains is still a pretty good listen.
Recommended Content
50 Cent Clowns Tracy Morgan Hip Hop News Music 50 Cent Clowns Tracy Morgan Over Courtside Puking Incident: “WTF” 712
Prince Williams/Getty Images Music 50 Cent Has A Laugh Over Tracy Morgan's Scuffed Bugatti 42.0K
DaBaby &amp; Friends - Billion Dollar Baby Birthday Bash Music 50 Cent Brutally Disses Irv Gotti Following His Passing 21.6K
Christopher Polk/Getty Images Gram 50 Cent Clowns Bow Wow For Falling Off Stage 18.8K