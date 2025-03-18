50 Cent Trolls Tracy Morgan After Actor Throws Up Courtside At Knicks Game

50 Cent can't help himself. The rapper always finds time to comment on a pop culture event, or troll a celebrity that he has a vague friendship with. Tracy Morgan was no exception. The beloved actor threw up during a New York Knicks game, and was placed on a stretcher from his courtside seat. It was a very shocking display, and one that has fans concerned for Morgan's health. 50 Cent, however, remains 50 Cent. The rapper decided to make light of the potentially serious situation like only he can.

50 decided to post a screenshot of Tracy Morgan mid-vomit during the game. It's a rough photo, but one that clearly amused the G-Unit founder. He then joked about the actor having too much to drink while he watched the Knicks play. "Damn Tracy WTF going on bro," he wrote. "Too much Branson cognac. LOL." It rubbed some fans wrong in the comment section. Some criticized 50 Cent for being too callous since it's still unclear what caused Morgan's emergency. "Damn 50," one user explained. "What Tracy do to you?." "Damn 50 already," another wrote. "Let him breathe for one second."

Are 50 Cent And Tracy Morgan Friends?

Other fans were unsurprised by 50 Cent's trolling, and laughed off the mogul's decision to promote his Branson cognac during such an inopportune time. "One thing 50 gonna do is promote the hell out that Branson Cognac," one amused user asserted. This is actually not the first time 50 has taken aim at the comedy actor. Tracy Morgan was involved in a 2022 car accident a mere 15 minutes after purchasing a new Bugatti. "Yo why this fool hit Tracey Morgan Bugatti wit a Uber upTown," the rapper gleefully wrote. "LOL I know he tight right now, all the fun over today. Hahahaha."