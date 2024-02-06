Keefe D's Nephew Confessed To 2Pac Killing, Former Cop Alleges

A retired cop has shed new light on the murder of 2Pac.

Keefe D's nephew, Orlando Anderson, allegedly bragged about the killing of 2Pac just days afterward, according to retired Compton Gang Unit Officer Robert Ladd. Ladd explained to VladTV that multiple informants claimed Anderson boasted about the murder.

“Within the next few days [of the shooting], we started getting calls from informants,” he said. “And our first ones were saying, ‘Hey it’s Keefe [and] Orlando was the shooter.’ They’re telling us that Bubble Up and Big Dre were in the car. This is days after. This is informants telling us. And it’s just not us; other people had informants too. [Former Compton Police chief] Reggie Sr., this guy in charge of the narcotics unit, Bobby Baker — they were also getting calls with the same information.”

Keefe D Appears In Court For 2Pac Killing

Duane "Keefe D" Davis, 60, appears in a Las Vegas court on October 19, 2023 for his arraignment on murder charges in the death of rapper Tupac Shakur. Shakur, 25, died on September 7, 1996, six days after being shot while in a car near the Las Vegas Strip. (Photo by John Locher / POOL / AFP) (Photo by JOHN LOCHER/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

He continued: “So it wasn’t just us getting information about this. We were told that Orlando came back and started to brag about it — not Keefe D, not Big Dre, not Bubble Up. It was just Orlando. Everyone’s telling us, ‘Orlando’s coming back, he’s bragging about killing them.’ You know, rightfully so, probably. But this is within his own gang. So then the word spread and people start calling us.” Check out Ladd's full comments on the investigation below.

Robert Ladd Discusses 2Pac Murder Case

While Anderson was shot and killed in an unrelated gang shootout in 1998, Keefe D was arrested and charged in connection with the murder, last September. His trial will begin on June 3. Be on the lookout for further updates on Keefe D on HotNewHipHop.

