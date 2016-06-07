Craigslist
- SneakersKanye West Reportedly Going To Craigslist For Yeezy InternsThis is supposedly an effort to cut costs.By Alexander Cole
- MusicNipsey Hussle Memorial Tickets Are Being Sold By Scalpers For Up To $1,000People are trying to hustle Nipsey Hussle's memorial.By Erika Marie
- EntertainmentDave Chappelle Surprises Fans With Tickets After They Fall For $500 Craigslist ScamDave Chappelle pulls a solid for two fans who fell victim to a Craigslist scam.By Aron A.
- SocietyCraigslist Removes Personals Section Following Stop Enabling Sex Traffickers ActThe website is complying with new laws set in place. By David Saric
- LifeDad Sells His Son's Car On Craigslist After He Catches Him Smoking Weed"Now he can put those Jordans to use walk his ass off on these hot summer days!"By Kyle Rooney