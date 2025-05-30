News
sammy virji
Songs
Skepta & Sammy Virji Have A Hit For The Summer With "Cops & Robbers"
Skepta is flexing his muscles by hopping on Sammy Virji's blistering garage instrumental on "Cops & Robbers."
By
Zachary Horvath
May 30, 2025
133 Views