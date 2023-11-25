Wiz Khalifa Knows He Is That Dude On "Up The Ladder"

Wiz Khalifa is one of the more prolific rappers from the 2010s decade. 2023 has been another busy year for the North Dakota-born MC. It all began in late February with a massive 23-song album, Star Power. He collaborated with a lot of his most frequent collaborators like Chevy Woods on that tape. Sliding into the middle of June, he would bring an even longer LP with See Ya. Wiz's third and maybe final album of the year was Khali Sober. That one was a full-on solo effort with not a feature in sight. In addition to his own material, the smoked-out rapper was also making contributions to the movie world.

A cult classic finally made its return not too long ago to Paramount+. The Nickelodeon original from the 90s, Good Burger, came out with a sequel. In fact, it was a 26-year wait before we got to see Kel Mitchell and Keenan Thompson return to their roles as Ed and Dexter Reed, respectively. They decided to bring a unique soundtrack to the mix and a lot of bigger names contributed.

Listen To "Up The Ladder" By Wiz Khalifa

Wiz landed on the lead single for it, which was "No Fair." His longtime producing connection, Lex Luger, helped out. Also in the mix was The Neptunes' Chad Hugo. That track obviously had to be groomed for the kids so no swearing and a happy-go-lucky beat accompanied it. This time is different, as Khalifa is back at work with a typical trap-like production and lyrics to match. "Up The Ladder" sees him feeling like he has always been the man and acting extremely braggadocious.

