Joey Bada$$ Joins Busta Rhymes, Swizz Beatz, DJ Scratch, Papoose, & Nems On "New York Knicks Anthem"

Joey Bada$$ loves his New York Knicks and he is showing that love with the help of Busta Rhymes, Papoose, and other New York legends.

Joey Bada$$ is on a pretty special run right now thanks to his beef with the West Coast. Despite being attacked at every angle, Joey was able to deliver hard track after hard track. Overall, fans have crowned him the winner, even with Ab-Soul's latest warning shot.

Now, however, the artist is choosing to prioritize some fun over anything else. We say that because on Thursday morning, fans were blessed with the "New York Knicks Anthem Remix." Busta Rhymes dropped the original before Game 2, however, it wasn't enough to help the team get the win.

This version of the song features Joey Bada$$, Busta Rhymes, Papoose, Nems, Swizz Beatz, and DJ Scratch. Overall, it is a star-studded New York affair, and it is a true love letter to the Knicks. These are all New York legends on the song, and there is no doubt fans of the team will appreciate this.

Quite frankly, the timing of the song could not be any better when you consider everything that is happening with the team. They are down 3-1 to the Indiana Pacers in the Eastern Conference Finals. It will take a Herculean effort to come back into this series.

Thankfully, the New York Knicks have home court in Game 5, which could very well force them over the finish line. Considering the original was a bad omen for the team, one has to wonder what fortune this remix will bring.

Regardless, it is cool to see New York so united over the Knicks right now. Sports can bring people together, and this is a great example of that. Hopefully, the Knicks can extend the series tonight.

Joey Bada$$ Joins "New York Knicks Anthem" Remix

