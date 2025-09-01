Joey Bada$$ connects with four New York/Brooklyn area MCs for an all-out lyrical masterclass over some incredible smooth boom bap.

Brooklyn keep on takin' it, you n****s keep on fakin' it (Yeah) My borough's thorough, n****, we made for this (Yeah) We some grimy n****s, fuck your baby moms and tape the sh*t (Yeah, haha) Shout out to my n****s who made it out, tryna stay lеgit (Word up) Where I'm from, the dopе boys the role models (Yeah) Hov laid out the blueprint, we all tried to follow

That could potentially have to do with Joey's approach to this project. "Made this album in under 6 months in the spirit of a mixtape. Really just wanted to get some raps off and feed the core, nothing more," he wrote on X per Hypebeast. He added in part, "Only 11 tracks because I believe in easy listens and projects that can be consumed in under 40 min."

