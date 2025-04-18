Statik Selektah Creates A Musical Version Of "The Louvre" With Westside Gunn, Joey Bada$$, Stove God Cooks, & Rome Streetz

Statik Selektah is back with a big-budget posse cut in "The Louvre" ahead of his next album "Expensive Taste."

Longtime Massachusetts producer and DJ Statik Selektah has assembled the "underground" Avengers for his new single, "The Louvre." Named after one of the most famous art museums in the world that holds a lot of the most treasured pieces in history, this single had a lot to live up to. Thankfully, it does and then some.

Not only is the beat from Statik Selektah luxurious and dreamy, but the features are just as valuable. He brings on Griselda rappers Westside Gunn, Stove God Cooks, and Rome Streetz, as well as Joey Bada$$. It's a tremendous lineup of wordsmiths and they all deliver.

The rhymes and playful double entendres are plentiful. "We Usain Bolt runnin' the culture, yeah, we hold the gold (Yeah-yeah) / The blick silver, the bullet bronze," comes courtesy of Rome Streetz. Then, there's Joey, who maybe undoubtedly has the strongest verse of them all.

"Playin' with her private in public, my type of PDA / We could fly private, hit the plane, skip the TSA / Keep a couple sticks in the bag, ain't talkin' PGA / I might put a hole in one (Brrr), had to let you hold the gun."

Overall, Statik Selektah and his entourage did their thing with this single and lead one at that. Yes, the veteran is rolling out a new album called Expensive Taste. It's expected to drop this year, and we hope its sometime during the summer. Check out "The Louvre" below in the meantime, though.

Statik Selektah, Westside Gunn, Joey Bada$$, Stove God Cooks, & Rome Streetz "The Louvre"

Quotable Lyrics:

Ayo, I like my b*tch a little ghetto with class
Stayin' in new stilettos, keep a Birkin bag just to stash the metal (Brrr)
Lip gloss poppin' at us, we be on another level
Love language quality time, she got a newer bezel
Ballin' like NBA, pull up, we can run the play
These days gotta put these hoes on the NDA (Shh)

