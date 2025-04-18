Statik Selektah Creates A Musical Version Of "The Louvre" With Westside Gunn, Joey Bada$$, Stove God Cooks, & Rome Streetz

Statik Selektah is back with a big-budget posse cut in "The Louvre" ahead of his next album "Expensive Taste."

Overall, Statik Selektah and his entourage did their thing with this single and lead one at that. Yes, the veteran is rolling out a new album called Expensive Taste. It's expected to drop this year, and we hope its sometime during the summer. Check out "The Louvre" below in the meantime, though.

Longtime Massachusetts producer and DJ Statik Selektah has assembled the "underground" Avengers for his new single, "The Louvre." Named after one of the most famous art museums in the world that holds a lot of the most treasured pieces in history, this single had a lot to live up to. Thankfully, it does and then some.

