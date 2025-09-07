Statik Selektah Keeps 90s Rap Prevalent With The Musalini & Wasi P's Style In “Choose or Lose” LP

Statik Selektah has crafted a unique hip-hop sound that praise homage to the past but remains infectious in today's hip-hop.

Statik Selektah is keeping boom bap alive in 2025, linking with New York spitters The Musalini and Wais P for a new project titled Choose or Lose. The EP pairs two sharp lyricists with one of the culture’s most consistent producers, delivering a tape that balances rawness with polish.

For Musalini, who’s been making noise on Jamla Records with releases like Pure Izm 2. The project is another step in solidifying his spot among New York’s most reliable voices.

Wais P, a longtime veteran who dropped the Khrysis-assisted Hocaine last year, brings grit and experience. Their only previous collab came on a Planet Asia single, but a full project always felt inevitable.

Statik sets the tone early. “Can a Player Live?” rides on a blues sample layered over tight drums, while “Return of the Mack” leans into an orchestral groove built for slick storytelling. “How to Knocka” strips things down to basement vibes, showing game in unfiltered fashion. “Live in the Flesh” adds silk to the mix, bringing sharp declarations to a smooth backdrop.

“4 Real” delivers hard boom bap with both rappers claiming their place among the elite. “Cashmere Coast” shifts toward a glossier synth-driven palette without losing toughness.

“Sake Bombs” uses church-style organs to celebrate legacy. “Pimpin’ Saved,” the conclusion, teases that Musalini’s next solo run could shake things up.

For Statik Selektah, it’s another notch in a catalog built on elevating lyricists. With Choose or Lose, he proves once again that pairing the right beats with the right rappers can create a record that pushes New York hip-hop forward without losing its roots.

Choose or Lose - Statik Selektah, The Musalini & Wais P

Official Tracklist

  1. Can A Player Live
  2. Return of The Mack
  3. How To Knocka
  4. Live In The Flesh
  5. 4 Real
  6. Cashmere Coast
  7. Sake Bombs
  8. Pimpin Saved


