The Musalini, Khrysis, Smoke DZA Hit The Gas While "On The Go"

Smoke DZA returns to the spotlight with a standout feature on Musalini and Khrysis’ latest single, “On The Go,” a track that blends relaxed vibes with precise lyrical execution.

The Harlem rapper slides into the production with his signature cool, complementing Khrysis’ sample-driven, textured beats and Musalini’s smooth delivery. His verses bring a distinct swagger without overpowering the song, reinforcing why he remains a staple in modern hip-hop collaborations.

Khrysis’ production lays the perfect foundation, weaving organic samples with warm, crisp percussion that enhances each artist’s strengths. Musalini glides across the beat with measured confidence. It’s DZA’s effortless Harlem cadence that elevates the track, injecting energy and sophistication. The chemistry between the trio creates a sonic atmosphere reminiscent of a slow, contemplative drive through the city—laid-back yet purposeful, introspective yet melodic.

“On The Go” serves as a prelude to Musalini and Khrysis’ upcoming album, Pure Izm 2. DZA’s feature highlights his versatility. His performance underscores the track’s balance of vintage hip-hop sensibilities and contemporary polish.

For fans, the collaboration offers a reminder of DZA’s enduring relevance in the rap scene. Whether commanding a hook, dropping a verse, or adding subtle flair to a beat, his contributions remain precise and memorable.

As anticipation builds for Pure Izm 2, “On The Go” confirms that Smoke DZA continues to deliver features that enrich a song’s texture, amplify its energy, and reaffirm his role as one of hip-hop’s most reliable and charismatic voices. Welcome back the man known for the big smoke.

"On The Go" - The Musalini, Khrysis, Smoke DZA

Quotable Lyrics

You know how I play

Repeat quarter

Shorty thick like the peach cobbler

Snow white, I'm label her Madonna

Moves, been in charge, smooth butter bars