Smoke DZA and Wiz Khalifa are taking a well-deserved victory lap on their newest joint effort, "Champagne Campaign." Produced by Pria, the triumphant, horn-backed instrumental lays out the groundwork for the close collaborators to do their bragging. It's the second single for Smoke in the last month, following "Check" featuring Dave East and Mike & Keys.
That track has been doing well since its release, racking up 100,000+ streams on Spotify. That's a great sign for the New York rapper because he's got a new project coming out in the next two weeks. It's titled On My Way To Berlin and it will drop on July 3.
The full tracklist is already available and there will be 12 songs. Moreover, the features are plentiful and stacked. Ab-Soul, Mike & Keys, Dom Kennedy, Zombie Juice of Flatbush Zombies, Killer Mike, and more are all making the cut.
Overall, this sounds like it's going to be a celebratory album for Smoke DZA. Both singles have focused heavily on extravagance, flexes, and making a successful career in music.
But we will just have to wait and see for certain once July 3 rolls around. For now, spin "Champagne Campaign" below.
Smoke DZA, Pria, & Wiz Khalifa "Champagne Campaign"
On My Way To Berlin Tracklist:
- 4FIF & Broadway
- Spaceships (feat. T.F) with Mike & Keys
- Champagne Campaign (feat. Wiz Khalifa) with Pria
- Check with Dave East, Mike & Keys
- Sam Jay Wellness Check
- Crimson LV Constructs x 4th Rope Heels with Mike & Keys, Pria
- 89 Rolex (feat. Ab-Soul) with Mike & Keys
- In That Order (feat. Kai Ca$h) with Marcelus Airlinez
- 10/10
- 11:11 (feat. Dom Kennedy)
- Freebird Rules (feat. Zombie Juice & Flash Garments) with Mike & Keys
- Generational Love with Killer Mike