Smoke DZA & Dave East Reunite On Breezy Single "Check"

On paper, Smoke DZA and Dave East represent different corners of East Coast hip-hop. The former makes tunes for those chill strolls through NYC, whereas the latter curates cuts for the gym thanks to his motivational rap style. But these two have more than enough in common to justify their past collaborations.
Speaking of which, Smoke and Dave have two to their names. Both happen to be on the former's projects as well. Their first experiment together landed on DZA's Prestige Worldwide tape from 2019. On the Curren$y collab project's final cut, "Inhale," Dave East, as well as Styles P, all teamed up for a smoker's dream anthem.
They would reconvene in 2020 on Smoke's A Closed Mouth Don't Get Fed. "96 Knicks" saw them ride another lax beat as they namedropped tons of players affiliated with the iconic franchise. It was beautifully nostalgic with slick flows from the duo.
But even with these solid efforts under their belts in a fairly short time, that would be the last fans would hear from Smoke DZA and Dave East.
It makes sense though, especially on the latter's side. He's been extremely busy collaborating with producers and other rappers for his last several projects. East has tapped in with the likes of Mike & Keys, araabMUZIK, Ransom, and more.
But they are back together today on DZA's latest single, "Check."
Just like their aforementioned cuts, this one is just as breezy and spacey. However, there's a slight nod to some Jersey club on the song's braggadocious chorus. It's a fun, summertime-ready collab that it's easy to vibe to. Spin "Check" below.