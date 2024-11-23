Cuzzin Howie (Johnny Shipes) Collabs With Smoke DZA For Weed Anthem "Jamaica Good"

This adventurous purple pup knows how to make some bops.

After being a manager of talent for years, Shipes has obviously been able to pick up some skills from studio sessions and the like. He's now applying those talents and releasing music under his "Cuzzin Howie" moniker. This alias is portrayed by an adventurous and troublesome purple dog that is said to have befriended Shipes, according to the label's website. He has already released one song, that being "Verbals" with MAVI. That dropped back in late October. But this weekend, "Cuzzin Howie" has come back with DZA for "Jamaica Good." Aptly named, especially because of the feature on the track, it's a head-nodding and trippy weed jam. Overall, this is a very exciting move for Shipes and the label at large. Given the world building and the character creation, we could be in for a project of sorts, and hopefully soon.

Previously known as the Cinematic Music Group for years, founder Johnny Shipes (Johnnyshipes) has been taking the label in a different direction. After selling it to Interscope and Geffen back in the summer of 2023 (via Vibe), he decided to kickstart a reimagined version of CMG now referred to as GoodTalk. It was a pretty big deal, especially considering the fact that Shipes signed current hip-hop stars Joey Bada$$ , Big K.R.I.T. , Nipsey Hussle , and more. But so far, things seem to be working out for the visionary, as his current roster of talent is nothing to sneeze at. That Mexican OT, Cam'ron, Lexa Gates, and returning act, Smoke DZA . The latter was actually one of Shipes' earliest finds and he's assisting him with a new single.

