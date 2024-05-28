Smoke DZA Drops By With DJ RELLYRELL-Produced EP "You're All Welcome"

Smoke DZA came through later last year with a terrific EP called Flying Objects. It was one of two projects from the Harlem, New York native, with Worldwide Smoke Session, Vol. 2. That was a collaboration tape with The Smokers Club and featured 12 tracks and a host of features. The aforementioned EP would receive a slightly longer version in December called the (Extended Version). It tacked on three new songs, two of which were sequels.

If you are not familiar with any of DZA's previous work, he is a master of creating the ideal tracks to smoke too, hence his stage name. Even though he does not get the same recognition as of his hazy contemporaries, he is arguably the best of the bunch. That is mostly because he can hit you with fire lyricism on top of providing the vibes. Over the weekend, Smoke DZA delivered another straightforward and short listen, You're All Welcome.

Listen To You're All Welcome By Smoke DZA & DJ RELLYRELL

This the first project in any capacity Smoke has released this year and it is yet another team effort. This time, the veteran rapper is working with a fellow Harlemite and producer DJ RELLYRELL. This seven-track tape sees Smoke bring along his frequent cohorts. Those include Westside Gunn and DRAM, as well as Steven Young, Stove God Cooks, Really Jaewon, and Lord Cartel.

You're All Welcome Tracklist:

Summer Nights Life Goals One Time Another Full Tank In The Bronco (feat. Westside Gunn & Stove God Cooks) Rich Showers (feat. DRAM & Steven Young) Who These N****s (feat. Really Jaewon) Bygones Be Bygones (feat. Lord Cartel)

