Smoke DZA And Flying Lotus Might Have An EP Of The Year Contender With “Flying Objects”

Smoke DZA and Flying Lotus are truly a match made in heaven. The duo has just released their first collaborative project together with their brand new EP. Flying Objects is one of the best, if not the best EPs of 2023 and we are about to break down why. Firstly though, let us give you the basic information and some background on it. Flying Objects is five tracks that equal a runtime of 14 minutes and 14 seconds. DZA brings on features from some heavy hitters in this quick effort. Conway the Machine, Black Thought, and Estelle appear in songs two, four, and five.

Furthermore, all of the production is handled by legendary Los Angeles producer, Flying Lotus. He brings elements of trap, cloud rap, boom-bap, and R&B. Finally, there were two singles for the promotion of this EP. “Drug Trade” with Black Thought and “Harlem World 97” with Estelle were both released in the past two months. Now, why is this EP so good? Well, both DZA and Lotus complement each other’s styles so well. The hazy, laid-back, and euphoric production along with the lyrics about dope, money, and being the man, is the perfect unison.

Listen To Flying Objects By Smoke DZA And Flying Lotus

Perhaps the best song on the EP, “Drug Trade” featuring Black Thought, has it all. The woozy flow from DZA, the drums and whimsical synths from Lotus, and the lyrical talent from Thought form a truly special song. It is really sad that the duo does not have a full album together. But, we can continue to dream that will happen one day.

What are your initial thoughts on this brand new EP, Flying Objects, from Smoke DZA and Flying Lotus? Is this one of the best EPs of 2023? Should Smoke DZA and Flying Lotus make a full-length project in the near future? We want to hear what you have to say, so be sure to leave all of your thoughts and opinions in the comments section below. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the hottest project releases and all of the latest breaking news around the music world.

Flying Objects Tracklist:

Spiritual Painted Houses (feat. Conway the Machine) Zelle Transfers Drug Trade (feat. Black Thought) Harlem World 97 (feat. Estelle)

