Smoke DZA Teams Up With Black Thought On Flying Lotus’ Produced New Track

The song is DZA’s most recent in a run of collaborations.

Lavender Alexandria
Prolific New York rapper Smoke DZA is back with a new single. On the song, he teams up with The Roots rapper Black Thought and each provides a long series of bars. The two deal with typical subject matter and the kind of drug talk and lyrics about street life that you’d expect from a song called “Drug Trade.” Smoke DZA dropped his newest album Money For Dummies late last year. The project had features from Curren$y and Bizzle and was released just before the end of the year.

Earlier this year Smoke DZA followed it up by teaming up with The Smokers Club for a new compilation album. The compilation features DRAM, Big K.R.I.T, Girl Talk, Guapdad 4000, Rowdy Rebel, and BJ The Chicago Kid. The other half of the track is handled by Black Thought who has also released quite a bit of material recently. Earlier this year he dropped his new album Glorious Game with jazz group El Michels Affair. The project was flooded with critical acclaim upon release as many of Black Thought’s projects have in recent years.

Smoke DZA, Black Thought, & Flying Lotus Team Up

The album follows up another collaboration Black Thought dropped last year. He teamed up with Danger Mouse for a full length album called Cheat Codes. The album had collaborations with Raekwon, Kid Sister, Joey Bada$$, Russ, Dylan Cartridge, MF DOOM, Michael Kiwanuka, A$AP Rocky, Run The Jewels, and Conway The Machine.

That album also followed a critically acclaimed series of shorter projects called Streams Of Thought. The series wrapped up in 2020 with Vol. 3 Cain & Abel a featured stacked album. Artists like Pusha T, Killer Mike, Schoolboy Q, and more made their way into the tracklist. The rapper has been releasing critically acclaimed material consistently since the 90s. What do you think about the new collaboration between Smoke DZA, Black Thought and Flying Lotus? Let us know in the comment section below.

Quotable Lyrics:
I had the product and in a week the numbers fluctuate
I had a couple dollars, make sure you holla when your buck straight

About The Author
Lavender Alexandria
Lavender Alexandria is a music and culture journalist based in Charlotte, North Carolina. She’s covered dozens of musical genres and styles from the most mainstream to the most experimental and underground on her blog and accompanying YouTube channel that looks at music, pop culture, and Billboard charts since 2017: Lav’s Music Corner. Lavender has produced editorial and listicle content both in written and video form over the past far years and has also interviewed up-and-coming artists like Jess Williamson. Her experiences covering culture have taken her from Hyperpop parties in LA to underground rap shows in Atlanta, to DIY punk shows in Charlotte. Lavender has also written for iHeartRadio, covering some of the biggest artists in Hip Hop such as Ice Spice, Drake, Doja Cat and Cardi B. She also has bylines with ScreenRant and continues to write for Ringtone magazine. Lavender is a lifelong Charlotte Hornets fan and her favorite rap artists include Clipping, Little Simz, Earl Sweatshirt, and Kendrick Lamar.