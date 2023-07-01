Smoke DZA Teams Up With Black Thought On Flying Lotus’ Produced New Track

Prolific New York rapper Smoke DZA is back with a new single. On the song, he teams up with The Roots rapper Black Thought and each provides a long series of bars. The two deal with typical subject matter and the kind of drug talk and lyrics about street life that you’d expect from a song called “Drug Trade.” Smoke DZA dropped his newest album Money For Dummies late last year. The project had features from Curren$y and Bizzle and was released just before the end of the year.

Earlier this year Smoke DZA followed it up by teaming up with The Smokers Club for a new compilation album. The compilation features DRAM, Big K.R.I.T, Girl Talk, Guapdad 4000, Rowdy Rebel, and BJ The Chicago Kid. The other half of the track is handled by Black Thought who has also released quite a bit of material recently. Earlier this year he dropped his new album Glorious Game with jazz group El Michels Affair. The project was flooded with critical acclaim upon release as many of Black Thought’s projects have in recent years.

Smoke DZA, Black Thought, & Flying Lotus Team Up

The album follows up another collaboration Black Thought dropped last year. He teamed up with Danger Mouse for a full length album called Cheat Codes. The album had collaborations with Raekwon, Kid Sister, Joey Bada$$, Russ, Dylan Cartridge, MF DOOM, Michael Kiwanuka, A$AP Rocky, Run The Jewels, and Conway The Machine.

That album also followed a critically acclaimed series of shorter projects called Streams Of Thought. The series wrapped up in 2020 with Vol. 3 Cain & Abel a featured stacked album. Artists like Pusha T, Killer Mike, Schoolboy Q, and more made their way into the tracklist. The rapper has been releasing critically acclaimed material consistently since the 90s. What do you think about the new collaboration between Smoke DZA, Black Thought and Flying Lotus? Let us know in the comment section below.

Quotable Lyrics:

I had the product and in a week the numbers fluctuate

I had a couple dollars, make sure you holla when your buck straight