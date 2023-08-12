Smoke DZA, Flying Lotus, And Estelle Bring Chill Vibes On “Harlem World 97”

Smoke DZA, Flying Lotus, and Estelle are here to bring us a brand new single called “Harlem World 97.” It is the seventh single from DZA this year and this might be his best one yet. Flying Lotus brings the chill beat that has a classic feel to it and Estelle provides the gorgeous vocals on the hook, as always. This is also the second collaboration with Flying Lotus.

The Harlem, New York native was brought up by two Guyanese immigrants. Smoke DZA was a youngster when he discovered his love for hip-hop and it only grew as he aged. Furthermore, DZA took a leap of faith and dropped out of high school to go after his dreams of making it in the rap game. Fast forward to the year 2002, he was getting recognition from Cinematic Music Group. Over the years we have gotten many hazy hits from Smoke and “Harlem World 97” is no exception.

Smoke DZA Brings The HotBox To You

This new cut feels as if you are in another dimension. The dreamy, laid-back instrumental complements DZA’s trademark style and approach to his music. The aforementioned vocal chops from Estelle are beautiful and pair nicely with the environment being created. It truly feels you are in the car with DZA, getting high as a kite with him on this trip to eternal comfort and bliss.

How are you feeling about Smoke DZA, Flying Lotus, and Estelle’s new song “Harlem World 97?” Is this a top-tier smoking track in the last few years? What is your favorite song from Smoke DZA? We want to hear what you have to say, so be sure to put all of your thoughts and opinions in the comments section below. Additionally, keep it locked with HNHH for all the hottest music releases and news around the music world.

Quotable Lyrics:

She too proud when I'm thinking more Prada Baby I'm Gucci lil G's on the collar I don't do shrooms no chicken marsala Bring more pies more cheese more commas

