Tory Lanez’ Hair Loss Doctor Writes Letter To Judge, Claims He Helped “Countless” People

Recently, a letter written to the judge by Tory Lanez’ hair loss doctor hit the internet. The letter has gotten social media users talking. While those in support of Lanez feel as though the doctor made some good points, most are just clowning Lanez. Either way, it’s clear that he was pulling out all the stops to try to lighten his sentence. In the letter, Craig L. Ziering claims that he first met Lanez in 2018, when they had a consultation about the artist’s hair loss. He goes on to claim that the two of them developed a close bond over the course of their relationship.

Ziering then says that Lanez has helped “countless numbers of people suffering from hair loss” by sharing his personal battle on social media. According to Ziering, Lanez “has had a particular focus on the African American community and the medical issues that are particularly troubling to them.” “It is clear,” he says, “that this community has not had all the access and information that it needs and deserves.”

Read More: Bun B Addresses Tory Lanez Sentence, Condemns Domestic Violence

Letter From Lanez’ Hair Loss Doctor

The doctor went on to claim that he and Lanez have plans to open “outreach clinics and pharmacies in underserved communities,” in order to provide access to affordable healthcare. Ziering asked the judge for leniency in Lanez’ sentencing, claiming to be “sure” that the artist “will never put himself” in a similar situation again. Lanez finally received his sentence earlier this week. He was sentenced to 10 years, including time served.

The sentencing has sparked a major debate surrounding whether or not Lanez is innocent, and if his sentence his fair. Amid the sentencing, various letters written for the judge’s consideration have surfaced. Letters from Iggy Azalea, Mario, and more have led to some controversy. Lanez has maintained his innocence throughout, however. He released a statement yesterday in which he claims he’s in no way apologizing for what he was convicted of.

Read More: Drake Ripped Apart After Liking Tory Lanez Statement

[Via]