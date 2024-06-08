👀 Chief Keef & Sexyy Red Share Steamy Selfies, Sparking Relationship Rumors

Fans think Chief Keef and Sexyy Red could be more than collaborators.

Recently, Chief Keef took to Instagram to unveil a series of fun and flirty selfies alongside his "Grape Trees" collaborator, Sexyy Red. In the photos, the artists are seen getting pretty up close and personal, leaving fans suspicious. While this is far from the first time they've linked up, some speculate that things between them could be heating up, and are totally here for it. "Sexy and the Beast," he captioned the carousel.

Sexyy Red was quick to jump into his comments section with a flirty remark, only fueling the rumors. "Bae I loveeeee youuuuuuuu you my everythingggggggg 😭," she wrote. Fans are now bombarding the rappers with their reactions to the suggestive post, with most agreeing that they'd make a good pair.

Sexyy Red & Chief Keef

While this may be true, Sexyy Red later took to her own profile to clear things up. Unfortunately, however, her clarification seems to have only sparked more confusion. "Proof dat dis just my brudda dis how we play… B coo yal 🙄 @sexyy_doe4500," she captioned an even more suspicious clip. In it, they're seen hugging each other, and fans can agree that it looks far from sibling-like. The rappers are no strangers to flirting with each other online, but this seems to have gone even further than usual.