👀 Chief Keef & Sexyy Red Share Steamy Selfies, Sparking Relationship Rumors

Recently, Chief Keef took to Instagram to unveil a series of fun and flirty selfies alongside his "Grape Trees" collaborator, Sexyy Red. In the photos, the artists are seen getting pretty up close and personal, leaving fans suspicious. While this is far from the first time they've linked up, some speculate that things between them could be heating up, and are totally here for it. "Sexy and the Beast," he captioned the carousel.
Sexyy Red was quick to jump into his comments section with a flirty remark, only fueling the rumors. "Bae I loveeeee youuuuuuuu you my everythingggggggg 😭," she wrote. Fans are now bombarding the rappers with their reactions to the suggestive post, with most agreeing that they'd make a good pair.
Sexyy Red & Chief Keef
While this may be true, Sexyy Red later took to her own profile to clear things up. Unfortunately, however, her clarification seems to have only sparked more confusion. "Proof dat dis just my brudda dis how we play… B coo yal 🙄 @sexyy_doe4500," she captioned an even more suspicious clip. In it, they're seen hugging each other, and fans can agree that it looks far from sibling-like. The rappers are no strangers to flirting with each other online, but this seems to have gone even further than usual.
It's unclear exactly why Chief Keef and Sexyy Red are messing with their followers like this, however, it could be an attempt to promote their upcoming music video. They were spotted on set together earlier this week, though an official release date has not yet been announced. What do you think of Sexyy Red and Chief Keef's latest series of flirty selfies? What about social media users speculating that they might be more than friends? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.
Read More: Sexyy Red Shares Hyped Reaction To Being Included On Billboard's "Hottest Female Rappers Right Now" List