👀 Chief Keef & Sexyy Red Share Steamy Selfies, Sparking Relationship Rumors

BYCaroline Fisher497 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Chief Keef and Sexyy Red
Photos by Prince Williams/WireImage, Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
Fans think Chief Keef and Sexyy Red could be more than collaborators.

Recently, Chief Keef took to Instagram to unveil a series of fun and flirty selfies alongside his "Grape Trees" collaborator, Sexyy Red. In the photos, the artists are seen getting pretty up close and personal, leaving fans suspicious. While this is far from the first time they've linked up, some speculate that things between them could be heating up, and are totally here for it. "Sexy and the Beast," he captioned the carousel.

Sexyy Red was quick to jump into his comments section with a flirty remark, only fueling the rumors. "Bae I loveeeee youuuuuuuu you my everythingggggggg 😭," she wrote. Fans are now bombarding the rappers with their reactions to the suggestive post, with most agreeing that they'd make a good pair.

Read More: Billboard's Hottest Women Rappers List Sparks Debate Among Fans

Sexyy Red & Chief Keef

While this may be true, Sexyy Red later took to her own profile to clear things up. Unfortunately, however, her clarification seems to have only sparked more confusion. "Proof dat dis just my brudda dis how we play… B coo yal 🙄 @sexyy_doe4500," she captioned an even more suspicious clip. In it, they're seen hugging each other, and fans can agree that it looks far from sibling-like. The rappers are no strangers to flirting with each other online, but this seems to have gone even further than usual.

It's unclear exactly why Chief Keef and Sexyy Red are messing with their followers like this, however, it could be an attempt to promote their upcoming music video. They were spotted on set together earlier this week, though an official release date has not yet been announced. What do you think of Sexyy Red and Chief Keef's latest series of flirty selfies? What about social media users speculating that they might be more than friends? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

Read More: Sexyy Red Shares Hyped Reaction To Being Included On Billboard's "Hottest Female Rappers Right Now" List

[Via]

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
recommended content
Spotify x Ice Spice AfterpartyRelationshipsWho Is Sexyy Red's Baby Daddy? She Points To Chief Keef Amid Bricc Baby Rumors24.5K
2023 BET Awards - ArrivalsRelationshipsSexyy Red’s NSFW Thirst Traps Leave Chief Keef In Awe7.7K
BET Hip-Hop Awards 2023 - Red CarpetRelationships🎥 Sexyy Red Films New Music Video With Chief Keef: Watch394
2024 Dreamville Music FestivalRelationshipsSexyy Red Reveals Her Baby Daddy Read Through Her Texts With Chief Keef8.6K