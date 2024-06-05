Sexyy Red Shares Hyped Reaction To Being Included On Billboard's "Hottest Female Rappers Right Now" List

2024 Dreamville Music Festival
RALEIGH, NORTH CAROLINA - APRIL 06: Sexyy Red performs during the 2024 Dreamville Music Festival at Dorothea Dix Park on April 06, 2024 in Raleigh, North Carolina. (Photo by Astrida Valigorsky/WireImage)
Red was thrilled to be included on the countdown.

Earlier today, Billboard published their list of the hottest female rappers around right now. They considered a myriad of different criteria like chart success, quality of their albums, impact on the culture, touring success, and more. That led them to a top 10 list of artists any rap fan should be plenty familiar with. Flo Milli, JT, Latto, GloRilla, and Cardi B make up the bottom half of the list. Ice Spice, Doja Cat, and Megan Thee Stallion cracked the top five. Coming in at number two, behind only Nicki Mianj, is Sexyy Red.

That's no surprise as she had an absolutely massive breakout year in 2023. On the back of her Hood Hottest Princess mixtape and numerous high-profile collaborations that followed, Red became a superstar. She followed it up with a new mixtape last month that debuted in the top 20 of the Billboard 200 this week. She took to Instagram to share a hyped reaction to her inclusion on Billboard's new list. "SHOUT OUT TO US WE WINNIN 🤩🎀 BIG THANKS TO @billboard" her caption reads. In response to comments about her placement on the list she shared more thoughts. "It’s not about the rank we top 10 dats coo wimme 🤷🏽‍♀️ stay blessed" her comment reads. Check out her reaction to being included on the list below.

Sexyy Red Feeling The Love From Billboard

On Sexyy Red's new mixtape In Sexyy We Trust she once again collabs with Drake. The pair first teamed up last year on "Rich Baby Daddy" from Drake's album For All The Dogs. Their new collaboration is called "U My Everything" and hilarious sees Drake rapping over the viral "BBL Drizzy" beat. Subsequently the track debuted at number 44 on the Hot 100 this week.

What do you think of Sexyy Red's elated reaction to being included on Billboard's list of the hottest female rappers out right now? Do you think placing her at number two behind only Nicki Minaj is a fair spot? Let us know in the comment section below.

