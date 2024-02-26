Sexyy Red Claims She "Ain’t Gotta Rap" With NSFW Thirst Trap

Sexyy Red is letting fans know that can make money outside of rapping. The St. Louis rising star really burst onto the scene in 2023 and has been in the constant spotlight ever since. While some listeners love her raunchy and wild style, others are continuing to groan and complain about how she conveys herself. We probably will never see her apologize for what she does with her life which makes sense. However, at the same time, Red could hurt herself in the long run. Hopefully, that does not happen, but it is something to be aware of. That is especially a possibility after Sexyy Red posted some more thirst traps to her Instagram.

The "Bow Bow Bow" creator took to the platform to show off her post-pregnancy body in a small, matching, bright blue tracksuit. According to HipHopDX, many were very stunned and flat out disappointed. Sexyy captioned the photo, "I ain’t gotta rap." One person wrote back, "We can’t open this app in public 🤦🏾‍♂️" Another added, "Her kids gon get picked on bad in school 😭"

Sexyy Red Might Be Alluding To OF

The picture out of this photo dump that is really catching people's attention is the first one where Sexyy is pinching her genitals. It is a pretty shocking image and the caption got us thinking. What if she is thinking about creating an OnlyFans account? There are quite a few female rappers that have hopped on the bandwagon already. Especially with how she puts herself out there, it might be a real story down the line.

What are your thoughts on Sexyy red's latest NSFW thirst trap? Do you think she is alluding to making an OnlyFans account? Are you starting to get annoyed with her actions online, why or why not? Do you think this is a bad look for her being a mother of two kids? We would like to hear what you have to say, so be sure to leave your takes in the comments section. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding Sexyy Red. Finally, stay with us for everything else going on around the world of music.

