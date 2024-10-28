Solange Details Her Experience With Several "Overwhelming" Autoimmune Disorders

Solange has opened up about her health issues.

Solange recently reflected on dealing with her own autoimmune disorder struggles in response to a post from Shaun Ross, who had written on Instagram about his experience with postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome (POTS) caused by long COVID. Solange says she's been dealing with POTS, as well as Sjögren’s syndrome and mast cell activation syndrome (MCAS) since 2018.

“Sending you so much love and strength Shaun and to everyone in the comments dealing with the overwhelming, confusing, and isolating nature of POTS!” Knowles wrote in the comments. “I was diagnosed with POTS, Sjogren’s and Mast Cell Activation Syndrome (MCAS) back in 2018. I completely understand what it’s like to not want your health circumstances to define you.” She also gave a shoutout to the non-profit organization, Dysautonomia International. According to its website, the group "seeks to improve the lives of individuals living with autonomic nervous system disorders through research, physician education, public awareness and patient empowerment programs."

Afterward, Ross shared the comment on X (formerly Twitter) and thanked Solange for her openness in talking about the health issue. He added: "It’s so interesting to look back at Solange in 2017 when she revealed she had pots and to see the slow down and change of career pace. I wonder if this came from the rush of tour and everything else. I know that the first time I performed on my 2nd tour was when it truly hit me hard like a switch."

Check out Solange's full comment below.