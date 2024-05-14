Chief Keef "Almighty So 2": The 7 Best Beats

Since Chief Keef released Almighty So in 2013, fans have wanted more. While the rapper has dropped many projects since then, they just weren’t a continuation of the beloved mixtape. However, in May 2024, over a decade after Almighty So, he finally released the highly anticipated Almighty So 2. The album contains lots of sick beats, and stellar performances from Chief Keef, so it’s no surprise fans are loving it.

It’s been a long time coming, and now that it’s finally here -- with a tour on the way, as well -- it’s an almost surreal experience for many listeners. Chief Keef, with the help of his collaborators, has delivered a memorable album that lives up to high expectations. Almighty So 2 is filled with fire tracks that are brought to life by Keef’s performance, and impeccable production handled by the Chicago star himself. Here are the seven best beats on the new studio album by Chief Keef.

7. “Too Trim”

Track 6 on Almighty So 2, “Too Trim” is easily among the songs with the best beats on the album. The track was produced by Chief Keef and Young Malcolm and sees both producers leaving nothing on the floor. It has all the elements of a great drill record, and then some. Undoubtedly, it is one of the most menacing beats on the project. All its many elements come together nicely to evoke an unsettling, yet exciting feeling. To his credit, Chief Keef rarely ever misses on tough beats and that's certainly the case on “Too Trim.”

6. “I’m Tryna Sleep”

Almighty So 2 is a 16-track album, and “I’m Tryna Sleep” is the very last song on the body of work. Although it’s the album’s closing track, it certainly packs one of the hardest punches on Almighty So 2. The track is solely produced by Chief Keef, who equally delivers a grand performance on what is undoubtedly one of the album’s hardest beats. The rapper cooked with the beat, and then, ate it up with his bars and aggressive delivery. “I’m Tryna Sleep” opens with soothing keys. However, do not be fooled, because just a few seconds in, it switches up and catches you off guard. It is a masterclass in drill.

5. “Jesus” (ft. Lil Gnar)

Another track that starts off misleadingly, “Jesus” has a hypnotic guitar melody that’s the center of attention within the first minute. However, a few seconds before the one-minute mark, it transitions into a dramatic drill beat. This track was produced by Chief Keef, Mike WiLL Made It, and Shawn Ferrari. Without a doubt, it is one of the best beats Chief Keef raps on throughout Almighty So 2. Both Keef and Lil Gnar bring the heat on this track, especially after that sick beat switch.

4. “Banded Up” (Ft. Tierra Whack)

“Banded Up” is the eighth song on the tracklist of Almighty So 2. Featuring the eclectic Tierra Whack, it is one of the standout tracks in a sea of great songs. Both performers deliver excellently, aided by production that fits snugly around their bars. Solely produced by Chief Keef, “Banded Up” easily ranks among the absolute best beats on Almighty So 2.

3. “1,2,3”

This track contains one of eight beats solely produced by Chief Keef on Almighty So 2. It is also definitely among the hardest of them all. Chief Keef did his thing on this song, with both the rapping and the production. All the original elements he put together while cooking the beat come together very nicely. However, what makes the beat even better is the sampled tracks it incorporates. “1,2,3” contains samples from two tracks, “And I Love Her” by Bobby Womack, and “Land of a Thousand Dances” by Wilson Pickett. Altogether, these elements, original and borrowed, make one of the standout tracks on the album.

2. “Neph Nem” (ft. Ballout & G Herbo)

From the very first second of “Neph Nem,” you can already tell it’ll be a banger. The cinematic quality of the keys and drums that open the song prepares listeners for the rest of the beat. When the remaining elements of the beat come in before the 30-second mark, it’s glorious. This is another one of the eight beats Chief Keef produces solely by himself on the album. On “Neph Nem,” he lays it all out on the floor, and unsurprisingly, the performers don’t disappoint either. Ballout and G Herbo’s contributions to the song help make it an undisputed highlight on Almighty So 2.

1. “Runner”

Opening with the soulful voice of Nancy Wilson, this track leaves an immediate impression on listeners. It enchants and disarms you, leaving you totally unprepared for the heavy beat drop that follows. This is arguably the best of all the beats Chief Keef produced on this album. From the 808s to the sublime keys, to the hi-hats, this beat has a lot going on. However, it all melds together without a problem. Additionally, it samples “Streetrunner” by Nancy Wilson. Her vocals are laced throughout the track at specific points, giving the song some extra sauce.