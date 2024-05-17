GloRilla & Snoop Dogg Have A Trippy Smoke Sesh In "High AF" Music Video

glorilla high af video

Glo just keeps winning in 2024.

Many felt that GloRilla was trailing off a bit in 2023 after not having a hit for quite some time. However, the script has been flipped on its head in 2024 so far. The rowdy Memphis, Tennessee rapper has changed that narrative with her new mixtape Ehhthang Ehhthang. Led by the February lead single "Yeah Glo!" and her first-ever collaboration with Megan Thee Stallion, "Wanna Be," it was one of the stronger releases in April. Undoubtedly, the latter is a song of the summer candidate as it sure to be played at loads of outdoor parties and clubs. On top of notching that track with the Texas femcee, they are now touring together. Now, GloRilla can check off working with Snoop Dogg off her list with the music video for "High AF" out.

This is now the third cut to receive the visual treatment, as the two promotional records are the others to have some. "High AF" is self-explanatory, as Big Glo raps about recreational smoking and the common side effects. The accompanying music video does a hilarious job at bringing the lyrics to life. Consequently, there is a scene in which GloRilla is "cooking" some weed over a stovetop.

Watch "High AF" Music Video

Furthermore, she gives the visuals some weed street cred by calling on smoking legend Snoop Dogg. He makes a few cameos throughout, showing off his new spiked beverage, Gin & Juice, in the process. It is a enjoyable and laid-back music video that turns out was much needed. You can check out the visuals for "High AF" with the link above.

What are your thoughts on GloRilla getting Snoop Dogg to appear in her brand-new music video for "High AF?" Do you think the Memphis MC is officially back after her latest mixtape Ehhthang Ehhthang? Is this the best song from the project, why or why not? We would like to hear what you have to say, so be sure to leave your takes in the comments section. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding GloRilla and Snoop Dogg. Finally, stay with us for everything else going on in the music world.

