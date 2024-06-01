Summer Walker Expertly Shuts Down Body Shamers

2024 Urban One Honors: Best In Black - Show
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - JANUARY 20: In this image released on February 25, 2024, Summer Walker backstage during Urban One Honors: Best In Black at Coca-Cola Roxy on January 20, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage)
Summer Walker won't be listening to the "womb police."

Summer Walker frequently finds herself subject to unsolicited criticism about everything from her music to her body. According to the songstress, however, her figure is simply none of social media users' business. Earlier this week, she took to Instagram to respond to those who have had something to say about it recently, explaining that she's had three children. While it's clear that Walker doesn't need to defend herself, she reminded followers that it's totally normal to have a stomach that's less than completely flat. Moreover, she thinks that society needs to let go of the postpartum body expectations it places on women altogether, as it'd be better for everyone involved.

"We have to release these unrealistic body expectations, I’ve had 3 children. #wombpolice," she wrote. To get her message across, Walker also shared a hilarious clip in which comedian @annacdouglas echoes a similar sentiment. Check it out below.

Summer Walker With An Important Message

Obviously, Walker isn't fazed by any of the negative remarks coming her way. This has earned her some serious praise from fans and fellow moms. "Amen sister," one commenter writes. "Very true," another says. While she may not be taking any criticism about her appearance to heart, it's unclear how she feels about negative comments about her new boyfriend. Walker's relationship with Coop Cashington appears to have only gotten more serious in recent weeks, as evidenced by his new ink. At the end of last month, he debuted a face tattoo of Walker's name. It sparked concern among some of her fans, who worried that the relationship might be moving too quickly.

Many fans have continued to criticize Cashington, and Walker for dating him, due to some serious allegations against him from several women. He's accused of harassment, being controlling, revenge p*rn, and more. What do you think of Summer Walker shutting down unrealistic body expectations? Do you agree with her? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

