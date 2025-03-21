Yella Beezy Charged With Capital Murder In Death Of Rapper Mo3

Yella Beezy is no longer a free man. The rapper was taken into police custody on Thursday in Dallas, Texas. The rationale behind the arrest was initially unclear, but TMZ has obtained crucial information regarding the rapper's status. Yella Beezy is currently behind bars, and accused of "intentionally and knowingly causing the death" of fellow artist. Mo3. Dallas County prosecutors allege Yella Beezy hired Kevon White to carry out a hit on Mo3 in November 11, 2020 with a firearm.

Beezy, born Markies Conway, is alleged to have either paid or promised to pay White after Mo3 died. The rapper has had to fend off rumors off his involvement in the murder since it occurred. During an interview with the Lamp Channel, Yella Beezy said he never addressed whether he was involved because he didn't want to legitimize the Mo3 rumors. "Certain sh*t needs to be addressed, certain sh*t don't," he asserted. "Stop attaching me to all that sh*t, because it ain't got nothing to do with me." Beezy blamed the rumors on his beef with Mo3, and felt the two would always be linked in the public eye.

Yella Beezy Mo3 Beef

Yella Beezy's story has not been consistent, however. He told Bootleg Kev that he never had problems with the late artist in 2023. "That was a big a*s impact on the whole city," Yella Beezy said, when asked about the local effects of the shooting. The rapper went as far as to liken Mo3's passing to that of Nipsey Hussle in L.A. "That's how that sh*t you. It always gotta be some type of bullsh*t [that] allows people [to] get their flowers." The sentiment struck many as odd, given that Mo3 repeatedly dissed Yella Beezy via social media and songs like "Let Me Find Out."