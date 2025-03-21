Yella Beezy Charged With Capital Murder In Death Of Rapper Mo3

BY Elias Andrews 3.0K Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Shaq's Fun House
MIAMI, FL - JANUARY 31: Yella Beezy performs onstage during Shaq's Fun House at Mana Wynwood Convention Center on January 31, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Jason Koerner/Getty Images)
Yella Beezy and Mo3 feuded during the latter's lifetime, but now Beezy is facing serious criminal charges for Mo3's death.

Yella Beezy is no longer a free man. The rapper was taken into police custody on Thursday in Dallas, Texas. The rationale behind the arrest was initially unclear, but TMZ has obtained crucial information regarding the rapper's status. Yella Beezy is currently behind bars, and accused of "intentionally and knowingly causing the death" of fellow artist. Mo3. Dallas County prosecutors allege Yella Beezy hired Kevon White to carry out a hit on Mo3 in November 11, 2020 with a firearm.

Beezy, born Markies Conway, is alleged to have either paid or promised to pay White after Mo3 died. The rapper has had to fend off rumors off his involvement in the murder since it occurred. During an interview with the Lamp Channel, Yella Beezy said he never addressed whether he was involved because he didn't want to legitimize the Mo3 rumors. "Certain sh*t needs to be addressed, certain sh*t don't," he asserted. "Stop attaching me to all that sh*t, because it ain't got nothing to do with me." Beezy blamed the rumors on his beef with Mo3, and felt the two would always be linked in the public eye.

Read More: Twisted Black & Mo3 Tells The Story Of Dallas All-Star Era In New Song "I Tried"

Yella Beezy Mo3 Beef

Yella Beezy's story has not been consistent, however. He told Bootleg Kev that he never had problems with the late artist in 2023. "That was a big a*s impact on the whole city," Yella Beezy said, when asked about the local effects of the shooting. The rapper went as far as to liken Mo3's passing to that of Nipsey Hussle in L.A. "That's how that sh*t you. It always gotta be some type of bullsh*t [that] allows people [to] get their flowers." The sentiment struck many as odd, given that Mo3 repeatedly dissed Yella Beezy via social media and songs like "Let Me Find Out."

Beezy is no stranger to legal trouble. The rapper was arrested in Collin County in 2021 and charged with sexual assault and child endangerment or abandonment. CBS News confirmed the charges against the rapper were dropped the subsequent year. Yella Beezy's lawyers have not yet commented regarding the rapper's arrest. If he is convicted of capital murder, however, he could face up to life in prison.

Read More: Yella Beezy’s Attorney Responds To Lawsuit After Alleged Chris Brown Concert Brawl

[via]

About The Author
Elias Andrews
Elias Andrews is a music and entertainment writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH in 2024 as the lead night shift contributor, which means he covers new music releases on a weekly basis. In the year since joining, Elias has covered some of the biggest and most turbulent stories in the world of music. He covered the Drake and Kendrick Lamar battle, and the release of the disses “Family Matters” and “Meet the Grahams,” in particular, in real time. He has also detailed the ongoing list of allegations and criminal charges made against Diddy. Elias’ favorite artists are Andre 3000, MF Doom, pre-808s Kanye West and Tyler, The Creator. He loves L.A. hip-hop but not L.A. sports teams. The first album he ever bought was Big Willie Style by Will Smith, which he maintains is still a pretty good listen.
Recommended Content
Rachel Murray/Getty Images for GBK Productions Crime Yella Beezy Arrested In Dallas: Report 25.1K
Jason Kempin/Getty Images Crime Yella Beezy Sued For Allegedly Assaulting Rival Rapper's Manager: Report 2.7K
Memorial Day Weekend Grand Finale Hosted By Meek Mill, Teyana Taylor And YG Music Diddy & Meek Mill Wear Matching Outfits In Resurfaced Photo Amid Rumors They Slept Together 48.0K
Prince Williams / Contributor / Getty Images Music Boosie Badazz Misses His "Patna" Mo3, Says Street Life Is "Just All A Gamble" 10.0K