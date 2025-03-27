Yella Beezy’s $2 Million Bond Reduced In Mo3 Murder Case

Earlier this month, Yella Beezy was arrested in connection with the death of Texas artist Mo3. According to FOX 4, he's been charged with capital murder. Authorities believe he allegedly hired a man named Kewon Dontrell White to commit the murder. In November of 2020, Mo3 was approached by a man wearing a ski mask and holding a gun on I-35 in Dallas. When he ran away, he was shot in the back multiple times. Unfortunately, he succumbed to his injuries, passing away at the age of 28 years old.

Following the arrest, journalist Bryson "Boom" Paul reported that Yella Beezy's bond was set at $2 million. Now, however, it's been reduced to $750K. This comes after his defense argued that he couldn't afford $2 million bond, which his grandmother Alma Jean Alexander later took the stand to corroborate. "You're in agreement that your grandson is substantially wealthy, correct," Judge Gracie Lewis asked her at the time. "He might used to be," she responded. "But if he could make a $2 million bond, he'd be out."

Yella Beezy's Bond Conditions

Yella Beezy performs during Lil Weezyana 2022 at Champions Square on October 29, 2022 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Josh Brasted/WireImage)

There are some conditions under which Yella Beezy's bond was reduced. One includes having no contact with any witnesses or victims. "You are to have no contact, direct or indirect, no threatening or harrassment of any victims or witnesses. If it's you or anybody on your behalf, there's going to be a problem. Do you understand that?" Judge Lewis asked the rapper.