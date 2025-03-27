Yella Beezy’s $2 Million Bond Reduced In Mo3 Murder Case

Yella Beezy Bond Reduced Hip Hop News
DALLAS, TEXAS - MAY 25: Rapper Yella Beezy backstage during TwoGether Land Festival at Fair Park on May 25, 2024 in Dallas, Texas. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage)
Yella Beezy's grandmother recently took the stand, arguing that the rapper could not afford to post a $2 million bond.

Earlier this month, Yella Beezy was arrested in connection with the death of Texas artist Mo3. According to FOX 4, he's been charged with capital murder. Authorities believe he allegedly hired a man named Kewon Dontrell White to commit the murder. In November of 2020, Mo3 was approached by a man wearing a ski mask and holding a gun on I-35 in Dallas. When he ran away, he was shot in the back multiple times. Unfortunately, he succumbed to his injuries, passing away at the age of 28 years old.

Following the arrest, journalist Bryson "Boom" Paul reported that Yella Beezy's bond was set at $2 million. Now, however, it's been reduced to $750K. This comes after his defense argued that he couldn't afford $2 million bond, which his grandmother Alma Jean Alexander later took the stand to corroborate. "You're in agreement that your grandson is substantially wealthy, correct," Judge Gracie Lewis asked her at the time. "He might used to be," she responded. "But if he could make a $2 million bond, he'd be out."

Yella Beezy's Bond Conditions
Lil Weezyana 2022
Yella Beezy performs during Lil Weezyana 2022 at Champions Square on October 29, 2022 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Josh Brasted/WireImage)

There are some conditions under which Yella Beezy's bond was reduced. One includes having no contact with any witnesses or victims. "You are to have no contact, direct or indirect, no threatening or harrassment of any victims or witnesses. If it's you or anybody on your behalf, there's going to be a problem. Do you understand that?" Judge Lewis asked the rapper.

She went on to call him out, accusing him of failing to take any of this seriously. "The financial statement that the defendant was to put on file, he didn't seem to take that very seriously at all," she stated. "And, that causes me concern about whether or not he's taking seriously the allegations against him."

