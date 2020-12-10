Kewon White
- CrimeMo3 Murder Suspect Takes Guilty Plea For Gun Charge23-year-old, Kewon White, has pleaded guilty to an unrelated felony gun charge. By Lawrencia Grose
- MusicMo3 Murder Suspect, Kewon White, Indicted On Murder ChargeThe young man allegedly behind Dallas rapper Mo3's highway shooting last fall has been indicted on a murder charge.By Joshua Robinson
- CrimeMo3 Murder Suspect, 21-Year-Old Kewon White, Arrested In DallasPolice reportedly believe that White is the person seen in surveillance footage chasing down the rapper on the highway with a gun.By Erika Marie