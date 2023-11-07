Joe Budden Claims He Was Wearing Uggs During Recent Attack

Joe Budden has been in the news a lot over the past few days. Overall, a lot of it has to do with his proximity to the Cesar Pina case. Moreover, he recently got punched by a man claiming to be working for Taxstone. As you can imagine, everyone is talking about this, and people want to know exactly what went down. Budden has gotten into plenty of beef before, and many have gone viral. However, this latest incident has a lot of people talking and for very good reason.

Since the attack, Budden has clarified what went down. During a livestream with his Joe Budden Podcast co-host QueenzFlip, Budden revealed that he got socked in the face one time. Although it was a good one, Budden was able to get back up and he looks pretty good for someone who got punched so hard. However, in the clip below, Budden actually reveals the attire he was wearing during the attack. It is a pretty hilarious admission for numerous reasons. He was wearing Uggs, which aren't known for being effective in combat.

Read More: Joe Budden Clarifies Rumors He Got Jumped, Was Only “Socked” Once

Joe Budden Gets In A Hilarious Comment

Perhaps some Doc Martens would have been better suited for this endeavor. Although in the eyes of Joe Budden, the Uggs were actually more than sufficient. He noted that they are pretty good for fighting situations, even if they don't appear to be. Perhaps one could even say that the Uggs were responsible for Joe making it out of the combat unscathed. If anything, the brand might just have to give Joe some sort of brand deal. After all, it would probably rake in a lot of cash for his podcast.

Let us know what you think of Joe and his new revelation, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will always be sure to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and entertainers.

Read More: Joe Budden & Tasha K Make Amends After Recent Feud