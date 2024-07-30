Joe Budden Rips Childish Gambino's Album To Shreds In Scathing Rant

Strong words from Joe.

Joe Budden did not like Childish Gambino's latest album. In his review of Bando Stone and the New World for his podcast, he actually said that he "hated" it. He offered further explanation of his issues with Gambino's work and explained what he would prefer from a Gambino release.

“I hate it! I absolutely f**king hate it. I’m sorry. I know I’m gaining a reputation as a hater, fast," said Budden. "If you spoke as much as I have to speak for a living, eventually you’d have to start telling the truth about some things.” He added that he was a fan of four songs, one of which was "Steps Beach." Budden admitted that the music he prefers from Gambino is what he does in the style of "Urn," a standout from 2013's Because the Internet. “For me, there wasn’t enough of this particular style on here. But this is crazy," said Budden, referring to "Steps Beach."

Joe Budden Rips Childish Gambino's Latest Album

Budden mocked “No Excuses,” calling it a “bisexual” song. “He got real alternative,” he said while listening to the track. He still praised the track, despite making fun of it. “Let him get in his bisexual bag! Nah, this song is like you’re taking all takers. Whoever trying to holla at the club, you down. It’s fire, though.” Budden's review of the album did not address the perceived disses against him. On the track "Survive," Gambino takes shots at a rapper with a podcast, who fans interpreted to be Joe Budden.