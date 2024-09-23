Doja Cat Addresses Joseph Quinn Engagement Buzz After Ring Video Circulates Online

Doja Cat's past relationship with J. Cyrus was one that her fans did not like for her. But late last month, the rapper and singer was spotted with in-demand actor Joseph Quinn in the latter's hometown. They were holding hands, going to concerts and bars, and just really enjoying each other's company overall. This delighted her supporters on social media describing them as "mother and father" among other Generation Alpha-isms. Since those photos and inside reports, things seem to be trending upward between these two stunning celebs. So much so in fact that the internet thinks they are already engaged.

According to a report from Bossip, Doja Cat was one of the marquee acts at the iHeartRadio Music Festival in Las Vegas over the weekend. During her performance of her Scarlet love hit, "Agora Hills", she got down on both knees and positioning her left hand in a such way that would suggest she was flexing her flashy new wedding ring. A fan of Doja's shared the video on X (Twitter) claiming that the two lovers tied the knot.

Doja Cat Shuts Down Engagement Rumors... For Now

Instead, it was a "David Yurman ring with no rocks in it", according to a since deleted tweet from the hitmaker. While New York based jewelry store does sell some boujee pieces, it's not one from that signifies a life-long commitment to someone. Given how short the relationship is, this doesn't surprise us one bit. Also, we aren't too shocked that she would engage (pun intended) in getting her supporters riled. Jokes aside, we continue to wish Doja Cat and Jospeh Quinn the best as they continue to grow their love for one another!

