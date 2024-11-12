Doja Cat Sparks Album Excitement By Releasing New Song Titles

A new Doja era is upon us.

Doja Cat is back at it. The singer/rapper has been riding the wave of success brought about by her last album, Scarlet, but now she's decided to bless fans with something new. At least, the idea of something new. Doja Cat took to social media on November 11 to post a series of unnumbered and unrelated song titles. It was initially confusing, given that none of the titles match up with previously released songs. It then dawned on fans that Doja was providing a glimpse of what to expect from her upcoming album.

Pop Crave took a screenshot of the songs in question, which were originally posted on Doja Cat's IG Story. There were 13 titles listed in total, which is more than enough to constitute an album. Some of Doja's song titles include: "Crack", "Break My Heart", "Cards", "Acts of Service", "Turn the Lights" and "Make It Up." The others listed are: "Take Me Dancing", "Ain't News", "Anything", "Appreciation", "Wood Hally", "Slow Burn" and "Did I Lie." Doja Cat did not provide context for these songs. She did, however, provide a crucial clue two weeks prior to the release of these titles. She got on social media on October 24 and tweeted one word: "Album." It's pretty easy to put two and two together on this one.

Doja Cat Announced Her New Album In October

Doja Cat's rollout for this new album has already different from the rollout for Scarlet. The artist claimed that she was in an "angry place" while making Scarlet, and wanted the music to speak for itself. She did very little promo for the album as a result. She said as much during a rare Present Space interview. "It's sort of my 'Why I oughta!' moment of squaring up with everyone and defending myself," Doja explained. "Telling myself that I’m here for me, not just for everybody else’s enjoyment."

Doja Cat fans were disappointed to learn that Scarlet was snubbed at the 2025 Grammy Awards. The album was not recognized in any of the major categories, despite Doja's success with the organization in the past. That said, Doja Cat was the recipient of good news on November 9. She surpassed Cardi B and Nicki Minaj to become the most platinum certified female rapper in Billboard history. She has 13 releases that that have gone platinum, with the most recent being "Rules."