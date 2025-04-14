Doja Cat Teases Tracklist For New Album And Fans Are Furious About Some Major Omissions

Doja Cat has shared what appears to be the tracklist for her upcoming album, Vie. She posted a screenshot of 16 unreleased songs titles on X (formerly Twitter) on early Sunday morning. They include: “Turn the Lights On,” “Slide,” “One More Time,” “Make It Up,” “Lipstain,” “Kink,” “Jealous Type,” “I Like You,” “Happy,” “Gorgeous,” “Couples Therapy,” “Come Back,” “Cards,” “Amen,” “All Mine” and “Acts of Service.” "Dont ask me where crack is rn," she wrote in the caption, referencing one of her most popular snippets.

In the replies, fans brought up more songs they were hoping would make the tracklist as well. "WHERE IS SHOTS???!" one user wrote, while another added: "WHERE DID HALF THE SOMGS GO MAAM I NEED SLOW BURN." Others were just happy for a new album to be on the horizon. "Venus retrograde just wrapped yesterday and Vie is about to fix our chaotic love life," one fan remarked. Another user wrote: "I'm so happy that the album is actually otw." Doja Cat also previewed the track “Jealous Type," on Instagram Live.

Read More: Doja Cat Ramps Up Excitement For Her Next Album By Teasing A Bevy Of Snippets

Doja Cat's "Vie" Album

dont ask me where crack is rn pic.twitter.com/To4lmOEsts — DOJA CAT (@DojaCat) April 13, 2025

Doja Cat has been hyping up her fifth studio album, Vie, for a number of months. She previously shared another tracklist for the highly-anticipated project back in November. While some songs from that post have made it to the latest update, many did not. “Break My Heart,” “Take Me Dancing,” “Anything,” “Aint News,” “Slow Burn,” “Wood Holly,” “Did I Lie” and “Appreciation" all were on the album back in November, but no longer remain. She has yet to announce a release date, share the cover artwork, or provide further details on the project.