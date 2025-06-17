Doja Cat's Viral Fan Fires Back After Her "Musty" Accusation With New Merch

BY Cole Blake 287 Views
Syndication: Desert Sun
Doja Cat performs on the main stage during the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, Calif., Sunday, April 17, 2022. © Andy Abeyta/The Desert Sun / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Doja Cat's viral interaction with the fan in question sparked tons of debate on social media over the weekend.

Pablo Tamayo, the Doja Cat fan who made headlines by giving her his shirt in a now-infamous viral video, has once again responded to her calling him "musty." In a video caught by Complex, Tamayo dances to Shoreline Mafia's 2017 song, "Musty," with the caption, "lol if im musty why'd you say I smell good." He also announced that he's selling a tank top with the phrase, "Must Ass Shirt" on it. "She wants to promote her album, I'll promote my clothes," he wrote in another social media post.

When Complex shared Pablo Tamayo's posts on Instagram, fans had plenty to say in the comments section. "To be fair, if you don’t enforce your boundaries how will anyone actually know?" one user wrote. Another joked: "lol buddy made a business off of invading someone’s personal space. God bless the USA."

As for the viral video in question, Tamayo takes off his shirt and gives it to Doja Cat, who thanks him. "When Doja Cat likes your shirt, you give her your shirt," he captioned the video.

A few days later, Doja posted on X (formerly Twitter): “I threw that musty ass shirt away btw.” When fans questioned the move, she elaborated: "bottom line is i’ll smile at you but it doesn’t mean I f*ck w you and don’t touch me and man handle me when you don’t even f*ckin know me. iykyk. i honestly think I need to stand up for myself in the moment sometimes. and he didn’t even know my f*ckin name to be touching me and kissing me on my face like that is crazy."

Doja Cat's New Album

The drama comes as Doja Cat has been preparing for the release of her fifth studio album, Vie. She hasn't confirmed a release date for the project and has only hinted at possible track lists on social media.

Vie will be Doja's first album since Scarlet, which she released back in 2023. That effort was a huge success, peaking at number four on the US Billboard 200. It featured several popular singles including "Paint the Town Red" and "Agora Hills."

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
