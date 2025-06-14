Doja Cat Sparks Viral Debate By Putting Fan On Blast Over Uncomfortable Interaction

Mar 2, 2025; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Doja Cat at the 97th Oscars at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood in Los Angeles on Sunday, March 2, 2025. Dan MacMedan / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Doja Cat has once again sparked a spirited debate about how celebrities interact with their supporters.

It goes without saying that celebrities have a right to personal space just like everyone else. Recently, however, some social media users accused Doja Cat of going too far in her quest to defend that right. Earlier this week, a video of the performer interacting with influencer and fan Pablo Tamayo surfaced online. In the video, he hugged her and took off his tank top from his pride clothing line to give to her.

Yesterday, she took to X to share her take on the interaction. "I threw that musty a** shirt away btw," she began.

"Bottom line is i’ll smile at you but it doesn’t mean I f*ck w you," Doja continued. "And don’t touch me and man handle me when you don’t even f*ckin know me. iykyk. i honestly think I need to stand up for myself in the moment sometimes. and he didn’t even know my f*ckin name to be touching me and kissing me on my face like that is crazy."

Doja Cat Fan Controversy

Tomayo ended up seeing the tweets, which have since been deleted, and responding in a TikTok. "I would've never wanted to make her uncomfortable. I would've never filmed if she didn't say yes. That video that we filmed was after everything," he said in part. "I understand that she has to set her boundaries. She's a celebrity. I'm not. I will never understand that, so I value that... I appreciate and I get that."

"I apologize if I did anything wrong at all," Tomayo added. "I know I didn't know her first. I never claimed to be the biggest fan ever. I just respect her a lot for her work."

The ordeal has earned mixed reactions from social media users. While some are slamming Doja Cat for what they see as an unnecessarily mean tweet about a supporter, others are defending her right to speak up for herself.

"I feel bad for him she didn't need to roast him like that," one Instagram users writes in The Neighborhood Talk's comments section. "He definitely did too much," someone else claims.

