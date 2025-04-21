Doja Cat Has A Sobering Answer For People Claiming She Looks Sad

Whenever Doja Cat is working on a new album rollout, you can expect her on Instagram Live to interact with fans. But during a recent session caught by @livebitez on IG, she expressed surprise at how a viewer thought she looked "sad."

"'You seem sad, my favorite,'" the Los Angeles native read a fan's IG Live comment, which made her laugh. "I'm going to start calling people that. Oh my God, don't let me forget that. 'Why do you seem sad, my favorite?' Put a 1 in the chat if I seem sad. I feel like I seem very neutral. The more 1s I see, the more sad I'll become. *chuckles* B***h, who isn't sad? Aren't we all just, like, a little bit sad? Aren't all of us, like, just a little tinge, just a little sprinkle of sad every day about something?"

When Is Doja Cat's Next Album Dropping?

Fortunately, if she really does feel sad, she might not feel that way for long. After all, Doja Cat has her next album Vie in the tank. Sadly, we don't have a release date yet. Nevertheless, recent tracklist teases and snippets have fans feeling very excited, even if some of them are disappointed earlier fan-favorite snippets, demos, and leaks didn't make the cut.

Regardless, these new comments fall in line with her previous social media remarks about publications manipulating people's perception of her. This was in response to Apple Music's Rap Life Review podcast's discussions about the 29-year-old's previous controversies.

"I don’t want to stand up for myself in regards to all of these lies being told because to be honest I don’t think it will make a difference," Doja Cat stated about media narratives. "Maybe I’m wrong and maybe it would. I've just learned to let ignorance be and let people learn and use their own discernment. If you watch the ‘news’ and believe it all what kind of person does that make you? I’m enough. My music is enough. My word is enough. Everything following that is everyone else’s problem but mine."