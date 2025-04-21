Doja Cat Has A Sobering Answer For People Claiming She Looks Sad

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 807 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Doja Cat Answer People Looks Sad Hip Hop News
Doja Cat performs her headlining set on the Coachella Stage during the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, Calif., Sunday, April 21, 2024. © Andy Abeyta/The Desert Sun / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
This is a much lighter example of previous Doja Cat frustrations, as she's called out the media for manipulating folks' perception of her.

Whenever Doja Cat is working on a new album rollout, you can expect her on Instagram Live to interact with fans. But during a recent session caught by @livebitez on IG, she expressed surprise at how a viewer thought she looked "sad."

"'You seem sad, my favorite,'" the Los Angeles native read a fan's IG Live comment, which made her laugh. "I'm going to start calling people that. Oh my God, don't let me forget that. 'Why do you seem sad, my favorite?' Put a 1 in the chat if I seem sad. I feel like I seem very neutral. The more 1s I see, the more sad I'll become. *chuckles* B***h, who isn't sad? Aren't we all just, like, a little bit sad? Aren't all of us, like, just a little tinge, just a little sprinkle of sad every day about something?"

Read More: Doja Cat Claps Back At Fans Who Dragged Her "Flat" Oscars Performance

When Is Doja Cat's Next Album Dropping?

Fortunately, if she really does feel sad, she might not feel that way for long. After all, Doja Cat has her next album Vie in the tank. Sadly, we don't have a release date yet. Nevertheless, recent tracklist teases and snippets have fans feeling very excited, even if some of them are disappointed earlier fan-favorite snippets, demos, and leaks didn't make the cut.

Regardless, these new comments fall in line with her previous social media remarks about publications manipulating people's perception of her. This was in response to Apple Music's Rap Life Review podcast's discussions about the 29-year-old's previous controversies.

"I don’t want to stand up for myself in regards to all of these lies being told because to be honest I don’t think it will make a difference," Doja Cat stated about media narratives. "Maybe I’m wrong and maybe it would. I've just learned to let ignorance be and let people learn and use their own discernment. If you watch the ‘news’ and believe it all what kind of person does that make you? I’m enough. My music is enough. My word is enough. Everything following that is everyone else’s problem but mine."

"I’m more angry than you know and incredibly disappointed," she responded to a fan asking if this backlash upsets her. Aren't we all just a little indignant when people mischaracterize us?

Read More: Doja Cat Draws Attention To "Suffering" In Palestine, Ukraine, And More With Passionate Global Citizen Festival Speech

